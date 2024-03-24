Book Shelf

Step into the world of “Alchemy of Reflections,” a treasury of 540 profound quotes distilled from a 54-year journey by the remarkable Prof. Dr Parin Somani. Each quote within this inspiring compilation is a testament to a year of dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of people across the globe. As you peruse these carefully crafted words of wisdom, you are invited on a unique voyage—a voyage through the life experiences of Prof. Dr Parin Somani, a journey marked by tireless dedication and an unyielding desire to contribute to humanity’s well-being.

Author: Prof. Dr Parin Somani

Publisher: Griffin Publication

Price: Rs 399

“Have the women left Venus? Decoding gender @ workplace” is a deep dive into the reasons why women leave the workplace. Based on 60 interviews with Indian working women, it analyses their reasons to address inequality at the workplace. Besides pointing some red flags, the author also shares some interviews with women who forged their unique path, making it a must-read for first time managers. Women will find it relatable.

Author: Geet Mala Jalota.

Publisher: Anecdote Publishing House

Price: 350

‘Alpesh (AL)’, a college student with a passion for magic, battles his mother’s disapproval while unwittingly possessing hypnotic abilities he can’t control. His journey of self-discovery intertwines with his mysterious pigeon, Zebra, who aids in funding his mother’s eye surgery. Fate collides when AL encounters the villainous Indrajaal, seeking the mystical Shaligram Stone. Indrajaal’s interest in Alpesh’s powers complicates his path, adding new challenges to his quest for both magic and identity.

Author: Saahil S Sharma

Publisher: Alpha Comics

Price: Rs 499

‘Reverie- Vivid Musing’ is quite an emotive and deeply engaging collection of poems which has been painstakingly written by the poet Nigama RV. The book stands out as a great and glorious testimony of poet’s love for her Muse. Deeply arousing and emotive in nature, the book has been dedicated to a great Sufi poet Rumi. Similarly, in the poetry of Nigma RV, there are streaks of Sufism which really give the readers new convincing perspectives about life on this planet earth and our metaphysical existence. Festooned with the choicest of literary devices the book is bound to warm the cockles of readers’ hearts.

Author: Nigama Rv

Publisher: Self

Price : Rs150