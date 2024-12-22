Book Shelf

‘Myths Untold’ is a captivating book by the young author Anannyya Dwivedi. In this, Anannyya takes readers on an imaginative journey where she breathes new life into age-old stories. With a positive point of view and a fresh perspective, she skilfully redesigns these classic tales, offering readers an enchanting blend of tradition and innovation. Anannyya encourages young minds to see the world of myths and legends through a different lens. It is published under Wordly Wise Publishers’ campaign, “Books for Children, by Children.”

Author - Anannya Dwivedi

Publisher - Wordly Wise Publishers

Price - 499/-

Immerse yourself in this book by renowned food critic and historian Pushpesh Pant. He welcomes you to a world of Indian cooking with its special tastes, smells and sights. With recipes spanning the length and breadth of India, ‘Lazzatnama’ captures the diverse culinary landscape of a country rich in exemplary cuisines. From the beguiling sweetness of Gujarati kadhi and the rollicking flavours of meen biryani to the deliciously enfolding comfort of gulab ki kheer and the calming coolness of bael ka sherbet, this cuisine-based chronicle of a culture-rich country is sure to entice you to not just savour these delicacies—each with its own wonderfully specific recipe—but also enter your kitchens to make them.

Author- Pushpesh Pant

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price- Rs.395/

‘Whispers in the Shadows’ chronicles hair-raising encounters written by one of India’s most brilliant police investigators. Inspired by truly chilling events, join Avinash on his journey to the most unexpected locations in the country. In the sprawling lawns of Lodhi Garden, a paranormal witness becomes the key to the murder of a powerful politician’s wife. Strange voices are heard throughout the night in an office in the North Block. In a far-off village in the western ghats, a lonely walk with a family friend turns eerie due to a shocking turn of events.

Will Avinash be able to solve the mystery behind the strange happenings? Is there life beyond life? Does the paranormal overlap with everyday reality more than we know?

Author: MA Ganapathy

Publisher: Srishti Publishers&Distributors

Price: Rs.299/

Based on true events, ‘Codename Stallion’ revolves around the hunt for a dreaded militant leader. From perilous raids to nail-biting interrogations and attempts on Lal’s life, the book is an account of one of India’s top super cop’s personal experiences during militancy in UP in the nineties. Really an engaging read that will keep the readers glued to its pages.

Author: Aloke Lal, Maanas Lal

Publisher: Srishti Publishers&Distributors

Price: Rs.350/