Emotional Splashes

‘Emotional Splashes’ is a collection of poems wherein one gets a feel of the emotional flow unhindered through the various realms of life. ‘Woman’ as a topic always enthrals me as I am able to delve deep, hence few poems circled around it.

Nature intrigues and inspires, so I love to write on it. I have tried to pen some of my life’s experiences that touched me. The topics with similar theme are grouped together for the ease of readers.

Author: Manisha Amol



Publisher: BlueRose ONE

Price: Rs 199

Indian English poetry



This anthology that brings to light not only the poetic aspects but also the phrasal fragrance of the Phrasal King Arbind Kumar Choudhary in ‘Indian English poetry’. The blending of Indian and Western mythology appears again and again on one side and the junction of the phrasal words on the other. His philosophy of poetry appears in The Poet himself while his concept of Indianised version of Abandonee sonnets blooms here, there and everywhere. Really a great book for poetry passionate.

Author: Dr Sanjiv Kumar



Publisher: Paradise Publishers

Price: Rs.1995

Beyond Semblances



Translated and edited from Hindi to English by Kanwar Dinesh Singh, ‘Beyond Semblances’ is a collection of poignant and thought-provoking short stories exploring life’s layers from the late 19th century to present day topics, thoughts, musings, and societal norms and conflicts. Written by 62 carefully selected short fiction authors, each short story conveys a deeply personal message, idea, or perception and invites the reader to think deeper about issues, ponder various theories and perspectives, and find a theme that resonates with them. This wide-ranging collection will delight and entertain all readers of enlightening short stories.

Author: Kanwar Dinesh Singh



Publisher: Authors press

Price: Rs 295

More Than ‘Mostly Happy

More Than ‘Mostly Happy’ isn’t a self-help book, it’s a self-healing book.



A self-love, self-first book which has 22 HAPPYness Tools, colourful affirmation artworks and journaling prompts that’ll help you build a healthier relationship with yourself. Through this book you will learn how to be ‘mostly happy’ first and how that itself will lead to miraculous shifts taking place in your life. Written to help you feel supported at every step, these radical HAPPYness tools will enable you to be happier than you’ve ever been by helping you to build and sustain your HAPPYness Practise.

Author: Rajivi Rao



Publisher: Highbrow Scribes Publications

Price: Rs.449