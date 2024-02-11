In the book ‘Sitara, The Fallen Star’, character Sitara Mehta, the leading actress of 90’s, with 3 Filmfare awards under her kitty, 15 films in production, thought to be the mega star of the generation mysteriously falls off from her terrace on one fateful night. What follows is a series of investigations, interrogations, media trial and passing the blame. Sitara’s life draws parallels with a folktale her dadi narrated her about Trishanku who was suspended between earth and heaven and became a star- she too is suspended somewhere in between and became a star.

Author: Siddharttha Vankar

Publisher: Bookbasket

Price: Rs.500

The book ‘Hell’s Flowers’ is a poetry book that focuses on mental health issues and intellectual disabilities prevalent in society. The book is a dialogue that encourages people to openly discuss mental health issues. The author wants to send out the message that art has the power to heal as she found poetry to help her through her darkest times. Inclusion, by example, is the message that Hell’s Flowers carries. The book, right from its cover, sends a message that mental health of individuals is crucial in shaping healthy societies.

Author: Asmita Patwardhan

Publisher: Highbrow Scribes

Price: Rs.275

The book ‘Eagle’s Coin’ justifiably proclaims to be the longest volume of poems with a four-page preface in verse. The strong breeze of childhood memories, life’s reflections and longings that blows over these poems holds us spell-bound. It is a veritable feast of Rathore’s poetic outpourings that bring alive childhood joys and vignettes of rural life with as much case as mythological grandeur and existential angst. These easy flowing poems portray the lived experience.

Author: L S Rathore

Publisher: Authorspress

Price: Rs.350

The author’s writing delves into the depths of human emotion and the complexities of life’s drama. She infuses magic and cultural fusion into her work ‘The Heart Knows No Fear’, drawing inspiration from nature’s beauty and the rich mythological and religious characters that have captivated readers for centuries. Written in simple language from a place of deep emotion, she portrays vivid imagery of raw emotions and experiences that have strengthened her. She encourages readers to let go of the masks they wear to survive in this world and embrace their emotions in all their glory.

Author: Roopa Kamath

Publisher: Highbrow Scribes

Price: Rs. 275