Book ‘Literary Criticism’ provides an extensive examination of Literary Criticism, featuring multiple-choice questions with answer keys. Covering the evolution from Classical Criticism of Ancient Greece through the Renaissance, Romantic period, and Post-modern deconstruction, it highlights influential figures such as Plato, Aristotle, and T.S. Eliot. Designed for students and scholars preparing for NTA-NET/SET/JRF and other competitive exams, the book offers a thorough understanding of the subject. It is an essential resource for literary enthusiasts.

Author: NikunjkumarKhandubhai Lad

Publisher: Atlantic Publishers

Price: RS.824/

Akhil Katyal’s ‘The Last Time I Saw You’ explores the journey through grief, detailing the poet’s experience of loss and its aftermath. The collection juxtaposes poignant memories with a diverse cast, including an eighteenth-century warrior-princess and Ustad Bismillah Khan, alongside animals and objects. Set against a backdrop of a struggling metropolis grappling with illness, migration, and communal violence, the poems embody human resilience,

Author: Akhil Katyal

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Price: RS.399

‘Hug Yourself’ is an anthology featuring sixteen writers who explore body-image issues faced by teenagers today. With social media constantly pushing unrealistic beauty standards, young people often struggle with how they see themselves. This book celebrates the beauty of the human body and emphasizes that what truly matters is who we are inside. The stories aim to promote body positivity and help empower teens to embrace their uniqueness. Contributors include Aditi De, Anuja Chandramouli, and Harshikaa Udasi, offering a range of perspectives on self-acceptance and confidence.

Author: Vinitha (Editor), Priyanka Paul (Illustrator)

Publisher: Penguin

Price: RS.350

In ‘Workday Warrior’, productivity expert Ann Gomez addresses the challenges of modern schedules, where packed to-do lists and constant distractions leave us feeling overwhelmed and behind. She argues that traditional prioritization strategies are flawed and offers a fresh approach to reclaiming our time. By narrowing our focus, minimizing distractions, and simplifying our processes, we can enhance our productivity without needing extra time or willpower. Gomez’s insights aim to help us improve our work habits and achieve more with less stress.

Author: Ann Gomez

Publisher: Rupa Publications India

Price: RS.395