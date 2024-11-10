In this groundbreaking book ‘Beyond the Brain: The Science of Cosmic’, Dr Bist, a renowned psychiatrist, blends scientific evidence with his profound knowledge of intuition or “gut feeling” to reveal how our brains are intricately linked with the cosmos. He guides you on how to harness this cosmic intelligence for personal growth and well-being.

Author: Dr. Anuranjan Bist

Publisher: Jaico Publishing House

Price: Rs. 359/

The poetry book ‘Whispers in Verse’ weaves beautiful tapestry of poems on varied topics. It incorporates common themes in unique styles making it a fresh read. There’s a poem everyone can relate to and enjoy reading. Different styles are cleverly used to add charm and a touch of authenticity to every verse.

Author: Arbind Kumar Choudhary

Publisher: AuthorsPress

Price: Rs. 295/

At its core, this volume ‘Our Stories, Our Struggle: Violence and The Lives of Women’ confronts societal norms that have suppressed women’s freedoms and safety. Its narratives, written by women, have been inspired by pivotal events like the ‘Nirbhaya’ case, and the numerous brutalities ignored, if not perpetrated, by regional governments. They grapple with cultural shifts, complex emotions, and the impact of trauma on survivors of violence and their families, prompting readers to envision a future where equity and fairness prevail.

Editors: Mitali Chakravarty and Ratnottama Sengupta

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Price: Rs 599/

‘Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners’ is a one-of-a-kind book on foreign policy and geopolitics that offers readers answers to questions which are key to determining India’s future trajectory in international affairs. The book covers seven major bilateral strategic partnerships of India. Relying on case studies of India’s ties with Japan, Australia, the USA, Russia, France, Israel and the UAE, the author argues that India’s position as a rising power in the current transitory world order determines its approach to strategic partnerships. An engaging read! Inline image

Author: Sreeram Chaulia

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.795/