‘The Jungle Saga’ is a delightful collection of stories where each animal or bird takes center stage to share a valuable lesson. The characters have unique personalities and the detailed descriptions make you feel like you’re right there in the jungle. From a wise owl teaching the power of patience to a brave lion showing the meaning of courage, every tale is packed with fun and morals. The stories are mostly culturally neutral and should appeal to children of various backgrounds.

Author: Sandeep Kumar Mishra

Publisher: Kishlaya Books

Price: Rs.1331/

In ‘How India Scaled Mt G20,’ Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the intense negotiations, strategic manoeuvring, and backroom diplomacy that defined India’s presidency. From climate action and digital transformation to tackling inequality, this insider’s account reveals how India shaped the future of global governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and rallied the G20 towards a new era of unity and cooperation.

Author: Amitabh Kant

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.595/

Nigama RV’s new book ‘Halo — Colors of Aura’ is an evocative as well as emotive poetry collection which is the third anthology in her celebrated Soliloquy series. The book, featuring 65 meticulously crafted poems, offers readers an introspective journey into the realms of love, loss, resilience, and self-discovery. True to its name, the collection weaves an aura of emotional resonance that lingers long after the final poem is read.

Author: Nigama Rv

Publisher: Chaaya Publications

Price: Rs. 300/-

A writer herself, with several original plays and many adaptations to her credit, this is Ila Arun’s first book, an autobiography titled ‘Parde Ke Peechhey’, which records her life from childhood to the present. It is an honest depiction of her successes and disappointments in the world of theatre, film, and music. Told in her inimitable style, with sincerity and a touch of humour, this is Ila at her candid best, sharing a glimpse into her life and experiences onstage and backstage.

Author: ILA Arun, Anjula Bedi

Publisher: Ebury Press/ Penguin

Price: Rs.699/