Bookshelf
The book entitled as ‘The Fervent Hues,’ most beautifully and elegantly authored by Shabana Anjum, is a collection of poems and write-ups that capture various themes and multiple emotions. The verses and ruminations in this collection reflect different hues of life such as courage, compassion, faith, empathy, gratitude, and love. The poet strives to fill the minds of readers with positivity— the fervent hues. Really an engaging read!
Author: Shabana Anjum
Publisher: Bluerose Publishers
Price: Rs.178/-
This book, entitled ‘The Counsellor’s Compass,’ offers evidence-based intervention techniques tailored to different behavioral issues. It also provides strategies for handling aggression and defiance, including de-escalation techniques and conflict-resolution practices. The book sheds light on approaches to support students dealing with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges, equipping educators and counselors with resources to promote resilience and coping skills. It serves as a guide that focuses on the environment in which students learn and interact. A must-read!
Author: Dr Avlokita Sharma
Publisher: Amazon Kindle
Price: Rs.250/-
‘Suffering’s Favourite’ is a remarkable epic by Dr Jernail Anand, who once again delves into homeric invocations of the Muse, the Bible, Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost,’ and above all, his own neo-mythic creation, Lustus! But in a new twist, the poet goes even deeper into the hell of our AI-techno-reality and the self-inflicted sufferings of the human brain. In his original prime satirist voice, he reveals the consequences of our Fall from the Fall!
Author: Dr Jernail Singh Anand
Publisher: Poetry Society of India
Price: Rs.399/-
‘Aavarana: The Veil’ by S L Bhyrappa tells the story of a free-spirited and rebellious young woman, Lakshmi, who marries the man she deeply loves. Although Amir, her husband, requests her to convert to Islam, she reluctantly agrees. Despite her father’s strong opposition, she breaks ties with him and changes her name to Razia. However, things take a turn for the worse when she discovers a different side to Amir—he is not the progressive and liberal person she thought he was. Forced into practicing Islam by him and his family, she embarks on a journey to uncover India’s history regarding religion, caste, and creed. Her discoveries reveal that while Indian society has evolved over the centuries, its rigid structures remain unchanged.
Author: S. L. Bhyrappa
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Price: Rs.325/-