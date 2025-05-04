The book ‘The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)’ by Himanshu Roy, published by Rupa Publications (Rs. 495), explores the evolution of the PMO from independence to the present day. Covering prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, it highlights how each leader shaped this powerful institution. With meticulous research, the book reveals the PMO’s structure, expanding authority, and its dynamic role in India’s governance. Ideal for both scholars and general readers, it offers deep insights into how political developments have influenced—and been influenced by—the PMO over the decades.

Author: Himanshu Roy

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 495

The book ‘Inflation: An Economic Phenomenon That Matters’ offers a lucid yet profound exploration of inflation and its wide-ranging impact on consumers, investors, and economies. It presents a deep dive into various theories, real-world case studies, and policy implications, urging readers to grasp the complexities of this crucial economic force. Tracing the concept’s evolution, it examines inflation targeting in India and other countries, along with the development of India’s monetary policies. This insightful work is essential for anyone seeking to understand inflation’s pivotal role in shaping global and national economic landscapes.

Author: Madhusudhanan S

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 395/

The book ‘The Battlefield Diaries’ is a powerful tribute to the heroes and historic sites that define India’s legacy of sacrifice and patriotism. From the 1857 uprising to the wars of 1947, 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999, it recounts the bravery of icons like Major Somnath Sharma, PVC, and Sub Maj (Hon Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC. With vivid narratives and detailed accounts, this work brings battlefields to life. A must-read for history enthusiasts and patriots alike, ‘The Battlefield Diaries’ captures the enduring spirit of India’s fight for freedom.

Author: Rishi Raj

Publisher: Srishti Publishers

Price: Rs.350/

The book ‘Rambo: The True Account of a Special Forces Officer, Major Sudhir Walia’ chronicles the extraordinary life of a fearless warrior from 9 Para (SF). Twice awarded the Sena Medal and posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra, Major Walia led daring missions—from Zulu Top in the Kargil War to anti-terror operations in Kashmir. Revered by soldiers and beloved by family and friends, his story is built from true accounts, capturing his unmatched bravery and sacrifice. This powerful tribute reveals what it takes to forge a legend whose legacy endures.

Author: Col Ashutosh Kale

Publisher: Srishti Publishers

Price: Rs.374/