‘The Visionary Parent: A Practical Guide to Unfold Your Hurtful Legacies and Empower Your Relationship with Your Child’ is an essential read for parents seeking a deeper, healthier bond with their children. This practical guide offers effective communication strategies, empowering tools, and techniques to eliminate negativity and navigate parenting challenges with confidence. By addressing past patterns and embracing mindful parenting, it helps create a nurturing and positive environment. A must-read for every parent committed to providing the best possible upbringing and fostering lasting emotional connection with their child.

Author: Apurva Tare Yadwadkar

Publisher: Clever Fox Publishing

Price: Rs.250/

By systematically exploring the major schools of Indian philosophy, ‘Indian Philosophies Rediscovered’ emphasizes the relevance of these traditions in global philosophical discourse. The book advocates for integrating Indian philosophical insights into the broader canon, highlighting their value in reasoned inquiry and intellectual exploration. Through clear and accessible language, it demystifies complex ideas, making them approachable for both beginners and seasoned readers. ‘Indian Philosophies Rediscovered’ stands as an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to understand and appreciate the depth and richness of India’s enduring philosophical heritage.

Author: Rajeev Kurapati

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/

This powerful poetry collection, ‘Medusa’ by Dr. Nandini Sahu, explores the complex divide between society’s idealized image of a woman and the real, vulnerable woman of flesh and emotion. Drawing from the Greek myth of Medusa—a tale of beauty, betrayal, and transformation—the poet reflects on themes of pain, artistic yearning, personal philosophy, and emotional resilience. With Hemingway’s notion of writing “hard and clear about what hurts” as a guiding spirit, ‘Medusa’ becomes a profound journey into the depths of womanhood, self-discovery, and the struggle for authenticity.

Author: Prof. Nandini Sahu

Publisher: Black Eagle Books

Price: Rs.300/

‘Rumi’ is a compelling critical volume that offers a unique blend of insights from the mystic poet’s diverse body of work. Covering everything from his quotes and storytelling to his profound poetry, the book explores themes of love, spirituality, mysticism, and the everyday world. It reflects Rumi’s universal appeal and his deep connection to the human and cosmic experience. ‘Rumi’ has become an authenticated and insightful study, making complex ideas accessible while honouring the poet’s legacy. A truly engaging read for both admirers and scholars of Rumi alike.

Editor: P.V. Laxmiprasad

Publisher: Authorspress

Price: Rs.295/