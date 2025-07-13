‘Tena tyaktenabhunjitha’ – a profound quote from the Isha Upanishad- means to live fully, yet with detachment. Inspired by this philosophy, this collection of 28 stories presents observations of life without judgment or attachment. Whether expressed in just 100 words or through the lens of a 3-hour movie, each story is unique in its form and depth. Many of these stories have been adapted into award-winning short films or published in international anthologies, magazines, and Newspapers. It is indeed one of the most riveting books.

Author: Neha Srivastava

Publisher: Indie Press

Price: Rs.399/

‘Human Superpowers – Unlock | Unleash | Uplift’ is a transformative journey inward, awakening the extraordinary powers already within you. Through personal stories, timeless wisdom, and practical models, this book explores seven core inner strengths: gratitude, faith and vision, positive thinking, dreams, imagination, the subconscious mind, and resilience. These are not abstract concepts but real, actionable tools for self-transformation. Whether you are searching for clarity, strength, or purpose, ‘Human Superpowers – Unlock | Unleash | Uplift’ invites you to reconnect with your true self and unlock your fullest potential.

Author: Nihit Mohan

Publisher: Story Mirror

Price: Rs.599/

‘Echoes of Our Inner Sanctum’ is a soulful anthology of 80 poems by Nandini Mitra and Runa Srivastava, blending personal reflections with universal emotions. The collection gracefully explores themes of nature, resilience, and the quiet truths of life. Each poem invites readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their inner world. Thoughtfully crafted, ‘Echoes of Our Inner Sanctum’ offers solace, inspiration, and a gentle reminder of the beauty hidden in life’s stillness and complexity. It is a poetic journey into the heart of human experience and inner peace.

Author: Nandini Mitra & Runa Srivastava

Publisher:The Book Bracket

Price: Rs.275/

‘Dark Star’ is a compelling exploration of the life and legacy of Rajesh Khanna, the actor who redefined what it meant to be a film star. Written by Gautam Chintamani, the book delves into the extraordinary rise and dramatic fall of India’s first superstar. Through an engaging narrative, ‘Dark Star’ seeks to understand the enigma behind Khanna’s unmatched stardom and the factors that led to his decline. It is a singular, insightful account of a luminous life that continues to shine even years after the icon’s passing.

Author: Gautam Chintamani

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/