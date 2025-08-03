‘Sawdust and Ice’ follows two 14-year-old boys—Sawdust, a Muslim sawdust supplier, and Ice, a Hindu ice cube deliverer—on an extraordinary journey from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas to save them from melting. Along the way, they encounter a mosaic of people and cultures, confronting the harsh realities of climate change. Through resilience, unity, and unexpected friendship, they ignite awareness and inspire action. This heartwarming tale proves that even the smallest voices, when joined in purpose, can bring about powerful change. ‘Sawdust and Ice’ is a call to hope and healing.

Author: Shiraz Mukherjee

Publisher: The Book Bracket

Price: Rs.350/-

‘The Fierce and the Free’ is a stirring tribute to the courageous men and women who fought for India’s independence—those celebrated in history books and the many unsung heroes who remain in the shadows. Through compelling narratives, this book brings their sacrifices and spirit to life, offering readers a chance to rediscover the true breadth of India’s freedom struggle. By spotlighting both the renowned and the overlooked, ‘The Fierce and the Free’ ensures their legacy lives on, inspiring a deeper appreciation for the resilience that shaped the nation’s path to freedom.

Author: Virender Kapoor

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.295/-

‘I, Witness’ takes readers on a powerful journey through post-Independence India, told with unflinching honesty and the unique lens of an Indian Muslim who has lived both at the margins and the heart of society. Siddiqui weaves memory and history into a vivid tapestry, revealing silent struggles and forgotten stories that have shaped a nation. From unity to division—across religion, region, caste, and language—this account captures India’s complex soul. Yet, in moments of crisis, a shared identity emerges, reminding all that, despite differences, they are one. ‘I, Witness’ is both mirror and memory.

Author: Shahid Siddiqui

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.795/

Even when love comes knocking, it stirs up a storm of emotions—testing bonds and blurring lines. ‘A Lot More than Love’ is inspired by real-life events and follows the journey of three determined boys who refuse to let life’s twists derail their dreams. Set in Mumbai, the city of dreams, the story beautifully captures their unbreakable friendship, the power of loyalty, and the courage it takes to stay true to oneself. In a world full of distractions and heartbreaks, ‘A Lot More than Love’ reminds us what truly matters.

Author: Aditya Pandey

Publisher: Srishti Publications

Price: Rs.209/-