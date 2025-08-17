The book ‘Non-Confirming Women in Neoliberal Cities’ investigates the complex role space and movement play in the representation of South Asian diasporic communities in contemporary diaspora literature and films, the question of female empowerment in neoliberal Western cities, and the impact of trauma on female identities. It highlights the literary and cinematic portrayal of South Asian people’s migration to the UK and the US after the Second World War and discusses how the identities of the female characters are transformed in neoliberal cities.

Author: Dr. Shrimoyee Chattopadhyay

Publisher: Routledge (Taylor & Francis Group)

Price: Rs.4715/-

The book ‘Living the Vivekananda Way’ highlights how Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on strength, fearlessness, and holistic well-being can guide us through the complexities of modern life. More than just an exploration of his remarkable journey, it emphasises that his wisdom is not a relic of the past but a timeless source of inspiration. By applying his ideas to today’s challenges and opportunities, the book shows how his vision continues to empower individuals to live with courage, clarity, and purpose in an ever-changing world.

Author: Nikhil Yadav, Ananya Awasthi

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.295/-

The book ‘From Lucknow to Low Earth Orbit: Sky Was Never the Limit’ is the first-ever biography of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. It traces his inspiring journey from being a quiet, studious boy in the streets of Lucknow to becoming India’s astronaut aboard the International Space Station. Through rich storytelling, the book captures his perseverance, discipline, and unwavering dedication that turned dreams into reality. An engaging and motivational read, it celebrates his achievements while offering readers a glimpse into the making of a true space pioneer.

Author: Narayan R

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.295/-

The book ‘The Zardari Presidency: Now It Must Be Told’ by Farhatullah Babar, a seasoned insider and close aide to Asif Ali Zardari, reveals the high-stakes drama, power struggles, and seismic events that defined Pakistan from 2008 to 2013. From the corridors of the presidency to the turbulent halls of Parliament, Babar provides a rare account of Zardari’s confrontations with the deep state, judiciary, and allies. Covering episodes like the Osama bin Laden raid, the book captures how democracy survived amidst conspiracies and relentless manoeuvring.

Author: Farhatullah Babar

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.995/-