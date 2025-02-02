BP Acharya’s ‘Obtuse Angle’ cartoons: A perfect blend of wit and wisdom

BP Acharya, the retired Special Chief Secretary of Telangana, has recently released a book titled Obtuse Angle, featuring a collection of his cartoons. A longtime hobbyist and a passionate cartoonist, Acharya’s latest offering is a delightful compilation of his published works over the years, showcasing his remarkable ability to convey complex messages through humor and satire.

Acharya’s passion for cartooning began at a young age, drawing inspiration from legendary cartoonists like RK Laxman, Mario Miranda, and Sankaran Kutty Nair. His early works reflect his admiration for these masters, and he dedicated his book to them, acknowledging their influence on his craft. Over the years, Acharya honed his skills and developed his own distinct style, which blends sharp wit with a keen sense of social and political awareness.

The book Obtuse Angle is not just a collection of cartoons; it is a reflection of Acharya’s journey as both a civil servant and an artist. His cartoons began as a form of expression during his student days at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he created caricatures for student union elections.

Later, as a member of the Indian Administrative Service, he continued to draw cartoons, often depicting the nuances of bureaucratic life and the quirks of public administration. Despite the restrictions of the civil service, he remained dedicated to his craft, contributing to the AP IAS Bulletin for two decades.

One of the standout sections of the book is the Mussoorie Miscellany, which includes cartoons Acharya drew during his probation at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. His portrayal of the challenges faced by probationers, including the mandatory dress code and other bureaucratic peculiarities, is both humorous and thought-provoking.

Acharya’s career as a cartoonist also saw contributions to Money Life, a Mumbai-based journal, where his cartoons focused on the global

economic crisis.

His ability to capture the tumult of turbulent times in a single frame is a testament to his sharp observational skills. In addition to his cartoons, Acharya’s Obtuse Angle includes a medley of his later works published in various journals, and the book concludes with an interview about his artistic journey. BP Acharya’s cartoons, with their clever insights and engaging humor, resonate deeply, reflecting his legacy as one of the most insightful and revered cartoonists of his time.