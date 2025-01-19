Chowrangee brings music and drama together with Raag-o-Rang

Chowrangee, a vibrant new cultural platform in Hyderabad, is set to host its inaugural event, Raag-o-Rang, on January 24, 2025, at Shilpakala Vedika, Hi-Tech City. The evening promises to be a spectacular celebration of music and drama, featuring two renowned artists who will deliver unforgettable performances.

The first of these is Sounak Chattopadhyay, a celebrated Hindustani vocalist known for his unique ability to blend traditional Indian classical music with contemporary genres like Bollywood, Ghazals, and Rabindranath Tagore’s compositions. For this special event, Chattopadhyay will perform a tribute to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on the occasion of his birth centenary. His versatility and mastery in blending diverse musical styles will be on full display, offering an experience that resonates with audiences across generations.

Adding to the cultural richness of the evening, the audience will be treated to a theatrical performance by Arpita Chatterjee, an acclaimed theatre artist known for her powerful performances. Chatterjee will perform in the critically acclaimed multi-lingual solo musical My Name is Jaan, where she portrays the iconic courtesan and musician, Gauhar Jaan. Known as the first Indian artist to be recorded on a gramophone, Gauhar Jaan’s story is one of resilience, fame, and contribution to India’s freedom struggle. The performance, which combines English, Hindi, and Bengali, beautifully captures the essence of her life, offering both historical insight and emotional depth. Raag-o-Rang marks the first major event for Chowrangee, a platform dedicated to showcasing India’s artistic heritage while fostering cross-cultural dialogue. The event promises to be a milestone for Hyderabad’s cultural scene, offering a powerful fusion of tradition and innovation that will resonate with art lovers across the city.