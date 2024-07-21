Conversation with the Phrasal Monarch

Henry Louis Vivian Derozio, R.N. Tagore, Aurobindo, Nissim Ezekiel and Arbind Kumar Choudhary have been popularly recognized with the designations of founding -father of Indian English verses, Indian Shakespeare, Indian Milton, father of post independence Indian English verse and the Phrasal Monarch amidst the verse-suitors in Indian English literature. His romance with various forms of versifications and cluster of the scattered phrasal passages across his verses has propounded The Phrasal School of Poetry that makes him not only the Quatrain master but also the Phrasal Monarch in Indian writing in English. The cluster of the phrasal passages that exhumes the phrasal fragrance persuades a group of his verse-suitors to award him with the crown of the Phrasal King in Indian English poetry. There are a galaxy of his verse-suitors who advocate for the Phrasal Movement in Indian English poetry with might and main.Dr.Arbind Kumar Choudhary who has got not only two out of 12 of his poetry collections-Majuli: The Vatican City of Assam and Mother India included for the graduate and post graduate courses in English at Sibsagar University, Assam but also awarded with the crown of The Universal Ambassador of Peace from Poetry and The Phrasal King in Indian English Poetry by Geneva based president Gabrielle Simond of duo organizations –Universal Ambassador Peace Circle and Universal Peace Embassy and Indian creative milieu. The Forgotten Champion (2024) is the 12th poetry collection in English that enlivens not only the pyrrhic victory of Veer Lachit Borphukan over Ram Singh, the general of the Mughals but also compares and contrasts with inborn warriors-- Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, and Veer Konwar Singh in general and Tyson , Samson and Jackson in particular.

Here lies an excerpt with Choudhary:

Q. S.S: What was your motive behind the versification of The Forgotten Champion?

AKC: The prime purpose behind the versification of The Forgotten Champion is not only to fire the imagination of the nationalists but also to make them acquainted with the history of Angad. Indians must be acquainted with our historical warriors who have paid their supreme sacrifices for the sake of the society in course of time ? I also try my best to prepare a group of sacrificing champions for the sake of the humanity, morality and the slogan of Basudhev Kutumbakam.

Q.S.S: Justify Borphukan as a National Hero.

AKC: Lord Krishna had killed his maternal uncle Kansha for the sound health of the strife-stricken society. Like Krishna Veer Lachit Borphukan has killed his uncle due to negligence in duty on the eve of the Saraighat Battle. His fiery statement-My country is more important than my uncle –speaks volumes about this leading personality of glorious history.

The supreme sacrifice of Veer Lachit Borphukan goesover the heads of the mind born rulers of Dhritrashtra.LikeHanuman Veer Lachit Borphukan gives a befitting reply to the Mughal general for the protection of his nation. He becomes Hanuman of his nation and inhales the savour of victory over the fetor of the Satan.This Hanuman has hoisted the flag of national security to its top position without fear or favour.

Q.S.S: How does your poem exhume phrasal fragrance ?Cite an example if any.

AKC: I have versified one stanza after another in which the verse-suitors can inhale the phrasal fragrance to its utmost degrees. This rhymed quatrain that contains the junction of five phrasal words- iron man, wipe the slate clean,swordsman, seasoned man and yesterday man- spreads phrasal fragrance for Tom, Dick and Harry in general and the versifiers in particular in Indian English poetry.

This Laksman is an iron man

Who wipes the slate clean of the swordsman

For the pan of the seasoned man

Amidst many a yesterday man? (2024:73)

Q.S.S: Do you blend the Indian and Western mythical messiahs across your verses?

AKC: The western mythical messiahs- Dagan, Zagan, Mammon, Aamon,Paimon, Demon, Livyatan, Gusion, Pursonand several others have been frequently found across the verses that blend the western and the eastern mythical messiahs without fear of favour. The blending of the eastern and the western mythical messiah across the verses thrill the muse lovers and the verse-suitors alike.