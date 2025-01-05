Creative Economy in the Forgotten Theatre Plays

Immersed in new media technologies, much of contemporary society has forgotten the rich legacy of theatre. Today’s generation often recognizes only skits, television dramas, and short web series, while traditional theatre, an ancient art form, struggles to find its footing. Theatre, one of humanity’s oldest storytelling mediums, blends music, performance, and emotion to connect deeply with audiences. Globally, plays like ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie have become iconic. Premiering in 1952 at London’s Ambassadors Theatre, ‘The Mousetrap’ holds the record for the longest-running play. It has since moved to St. Martin’s Theatre and continues to attract audiences worldwide, with ticket prices ranging from £25 to £100.

In contrast, Indian theatre, despite its rich history and unparalleled cultural depth, has not sustained the same level of continuous recognition. Many of its iconic plays have faded into obscurity, overshadowed by the rise of cinema, television, and OTT platforms.

A Glance of history

Indian theatre traces its roots back to the Vedic age, thousands of years ago. The foundational text of Indian dramaturgy, Natyashastra by Bharata, written between 200 BCE and 200 CE, details the principles of stagecraft, acting, and performance. Theatre in ancient India was a vibrant part of life and rituals, as seen in traditional performances like ‘Ramleela’ and ‘Krishna Leela’.

Classical Sanskrit dramas such as Shakuntala by Kalidasa, ‘Mricchakatika’ (The Little Clay Cart) by Shudraka, and ‘Uttara Ramacharita’ by Bhavabhuti showcased poetic excellence and profound philosophical insights. During the medieval era, regional theatre forms like ‘Yakshagana’ in Karnataka, ‘Kathakali’ in Kerala, ‘Jatra’ in Bengal, and ‘Tamasha’ in Maharashtra became central to local communities. These art forms combined folklore, music, and improvisation, making them immensely popular.

The colonial period introduced modern Indian theatre influenced by Western dramaturgy. Pioneering playwrights like Girish Chandra Ghosh, Rabindranath Tagore, and Vijay Tendulkar used theatre to critique colonialism and address social inequalities. Institutions like the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) in the 1940s utilized theatre as a medium for social and political awakening.

Forgotten Masterpieces of Indian Theatre

Over time, many landmarks Indian plays have been neglected, even though they remain cornerstones of cultural and artistic expression.

l Shakuntala by Kalidasa, praised internationally, including by Goethe, is now rarely performed despite its legendary status.

l Andha Yug by Dharmavir Bharati, a modern Hindi play, reflects on the moral and political decay after the Mahabharata war.

l Janata Raja, written by Babasaheb Purandare, is a grand Marathi play depicting the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With elaborate sets, costumes, and even live animals, it has been performed extensively across India and abroad, instilling pride in India’s cultural heritage.

l Ghashiram Kotwal by Vijay Tendulkar, a Marathi play, examines power dynamics and authoritarianism through historical contexts.

Despite their historical and cultural significance, these masterpieces rarely grace contemporary stages, overshadowed by more accessible forms of entertainment. Rural and local plays in remote villages are even more vulnerable, often disappearing without documentation or recognition.’

Theatre and the Creative Economy

Theatre plays a vital role in the creative economy, contributing to employment, cultural tourism, and the preservation of intangible heritage. However, in India, its economic potential remains underexplored. Theatre tickets are typically priced between ₹200 and ₹1,000, making performances accessible but limiting revenue generation. High production costs—covering sets, lighting, costumes, and actor salaries—exceed earnings, while corporate sponsorship and government support remain inconsistent.

Despite these challenges, theatre offers immense opportunities to integrate into the creative economy. Recent successes, such as ‘Humare Ram’, a theatrical retelling of the ‘Ramayana’ directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj, showcase the potential of grand productions. With 120 house-full shows across 10 cities, ticket prices ranging from ₹800 to ₹15,000, and innovative live visual effects, ‘Humare Ram’ demonstrated that theatre, when creatively executed, can attract modern audiences and generate significant revenue.

Economics of Theatre in India

The financial viability of theatre in India is constrained by modest ticket pricing, limited sponsorship, and inconsistent government support. Ticket prices for Indian theatre typically range from ₹200 to ₹1,000, making it more affordable but restricting revenue. High production costs—covering scripts, sets, lighting, costumes, and actor salaries—often exceed earnings.

Unlike cinema or OTT platforms, theatre struggles to attract corporate sponsorships. Additionally, the lack of government initiatives to promote theatre further hampers its growth. Despite these challenges, theatre contributes to local economies by creating jobs for actors, technicians, and venue staff, as well as benefiting ancillary industries like catering and advertising.

However, theatre’s share in India’s ₹2.6 trillion media and entertainment industry remains less than 1%, underscoring its diminishing economic significance.

Reviving Indian Theatre Through the Creative Economy

To secure its place in modern society and contribute meaningfully to the creative economy, Indian theatre requires strategic interventions:

1. Digital Integration: Platforms for live-streamed or recorded theatre performances can expand accessibility and introduce younger audiences to the art form. Collaborating with OTT platforms could provide a hybrid model for theatre consumption.

2. Corporate Sponsorship: Companies can include theatre funding in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ensuring financial sustainability for productions.

3. Youth Outreach: Schools and colleges should incorporate theatre workshops and performances into their curriculum, nurturing appreciation among students and fostering new talent.

4. Modernising Regional Forms: Updating traditional theatre forms with contemporary narratives and technologies can attract urban audiences while preserving cultural authenticity.

5. Cross-Media Collaborations: Films like ‘Singham Again’, which incorporated theatrical elements from the ‘Ramayana’, exemplify the potential for blending traditional theatre with modern media to create innovative storytelling experiences.

6. Cultural Tourism: Theatre can play a central role in cultural tourism by organising performances for domestic and international audiences, showcasing India’s intangible heritage.

Economic and Cultural Impact

A revitalized theatre industry can contribute significantly to India’s creative economy. It creates jobs for actors, directors, technicians, and venue staff while benefiting ancillary industries like catering, printing, and advertising. Moreover, it offers a platform for young artists to showcase their talent and generate sustainable livelihoods.

Theatre’s potential extends beyond economics—it fosters cultural preservation, community engagement, and artistic innovation. By bridging tradition and modernity, Indian theatre can reclaim its global stature, attract diverse audiences, and contribute to the country’s creative and cultural wealth.

