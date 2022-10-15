Cultural extravaganza in Doon Valley

Virasat Arts and Heritage Festival, organised by the Rural Entrepreneurship for Art and Cultural Heritage (REACH), opened its gates for the 26th edition of the festival this year and will observe a conclusion on October 23rd at BR Ambedkar stadium, in the 'City of Love' - Dehradun.

RK Singh- Founder and General Secretary, REACH said, "While the world around us has changed substantially due to COVID-19, our enthusiasm to provide a platform for showcasing the best in national and worldwide folk, culture, and art has grown even more. Each passing year, at Virasat we work towards introducing and promoting the best of the traditional artwork and cultural treasures that adorned many regions of the nation. We are convinced that Virasat 2022 will be as successful as the past years as it promises to enchant you and take you on yet another memorable musical and cultural adventure."

The festival popular as 'Afro-Asia's biggest heritage & folklife festival' will be inaugurated at 6.00 p.m., followed by a traditional dance/music performance from Uttarakhand. Marking the 26th anniversary of the festival, Virasat festival will witness performances by impeccable artists like Wadalis, Aswini Bhide, Suresh Wadkar, Prahlad Singh Tipania, Osman Mir, Kumresh and many more from various walks of the cultural milieu.

The 15-day-long festival is a platform for people to closely experience art, culture, and music by the renowned classical music and dance maestros, and master craftsmen are invited to perform. The festival will showcase a crafts village, cuisine stalls, an art fair, folk music, Bollywood-style performances, heritage walks, etc. The festival is a chance for people from across the country to educate themselves about India's rich cultural heritage and learn more about its significance. Each element of the festival, art exhibition, musicals, food, and heritage walk denotes a traditional value attached to the Indian heritage.