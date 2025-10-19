Depression: Stop losing reason for living your life

When we utter the word depression, what spontaneously comes to mind is often the image of a person lost within themselves—shockingly willing to stay in the dark and away from the crowd—saddled with sadness, loneliness, distress, apathy, worries, stress, whimsical moods, and a host of other psychosomatic disorders that severely decelerate the normal pace of life. Depression abruptly affects the natural paradigms of emotion, behavior, thinking patterns, mindset, and lifestyle, ultimately leading to the development of various mental issues in human life.

It is said that anxieties arise when we try to control the adversities of today or fear those that might befall us in the future; these anxieties form the bedrock of depression. Dwelling on the past and fearing what is yet to occur can also leave us desolate. Sometimes, unexpected failures in different domains of life—such as marriage, examinations, relationships, or business—can trigger depression. Intense longing for something we deeply desire, coupled with repeated failure to achieve it, creates stress, gradually pushing us into a labyrinth of dilemmas and depression.

Other precursors can also contribute to anxiety-induced depression. Depression is not a disease per se; it is a conglomeration of myriad psycho-emotional-behavioural symptoms that bring victims to the brink of detachment from normal daily activities. Apathy toward living a purposeful life, and, most importantly, a lack of engagement in pursuing one’s dreams, significantly disrupts the mental and emotional balance of those suffering from depression.

The famous American poet Robert Frost aptly said, “In three words I can sum up everything I have learned about life: it goes on.” This quote reflects an important universal truth: nothing in life is guaranteed. Life is full of vicissitudes—one moment may bring pleasure, the next pain; one moment we relax and enjoy, the next we fear and panic. In such kaleidoscopic circumstances, what matters most is learning the art of balancing our lives and remaininvg stoic and calm. Surrendering to setbacks without confronting them only brings havoc. We need the courage to face the most unpleasant situations life presents. Giving in to disappointment brought by unexpected twists and turns only worsens the situation. Life must be sustained under all circumstances. The show must go on. Life must never remain crippled or paralysed.

We need to be highly optimistic and nourish hope eternally, believing that problems are not permanent. Looking forward to the light at the end of the dark tunnel of suffering is crucial. Giving up hope in difficult conditions will only aggravate life’s agonies. In fact, the absence of problems is not life; the absence of anxieties is not life. It is our courage and patience to endure challenges that defines life.

Sometimes, underestimating one’s capabilities wreaks havoc. Everyone is born with unique talents that others do not possess. Failing to recognise and harness these abilities prevents us from realising our dreams, creating fear, frustration, and failure. This is often the beginning of anxiety, sadness, and ultimately, depression. Staying alert to the warning signs arising from failures and patiently confronting them helps us remain on a balanced path.

Haruki Murakami, the famous Japanese writer, said, “There is nothing so cruel in the world as the desolation of having nothing to hope for.” Living amidst a vortex of anxieties and fears without nurturing hope for resolution is the most challenging stage, leading to desperation and disappointment. Having nothing to do and nothing to hope for strips life of purpose—it is a situation to fear the most. Consistently engaging in the pursuit of one’s passions, despite myriad problems, paves the way for lifelong happiness, ecstasy, and longevity.

(The writer is a principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, District- Purnea, Bihar)