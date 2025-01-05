Divinity Beckons in Rameswaram

Looking out of the window of my suite in “Hotel Daiwik- Rameswaram”, I spotted the tall temple spire in the distance- an ancient structure that has stood the test of time. Eager to explore, I set out immediately towards the temple. Noted for its architectural beauty, the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple boasts the largest temple corridor in the world, with 1212 splendidly sculpted pillars. According to mythology, this is where Rama worshipped Lord Shiva after his triumph in the war. Considered the last leg of “Char Dham Yatra’’ and home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, this temple is known for its sacred 22 theerthams (holy water wells). Swami Vivekananda offered prayers at this temple in 1897, adding to its historic significance. Here the tranquillity of the sea is attributed to the belief that lord Rama calmed it to build a bridge across to Lanka.

Pamban Bridge

Built with an estimated cost of Rs 545 crore, the yet to be inaugurated new Pamban Bridge is an engineering marvel that will connect mainland India with Rameswaram on Pamban Island. It is parallel to the old Pamban Bridge that was built in 1914- but now corroded, dilapidated and closed. The bridge’s vertical lift span, the first of its kind in India, enables the navigational section to be elevated up to 17 meters, ensuring smooth and efficient maritime traffic. Combining modern engineering with functionality, the bridge seamlessly accommodates both road and maritime transport.

The Ramayana Trail in and around Rameswaram

Before embarking on the long trail, I had a relaxing spa treatment in Daiwik Hotels’ Spa (“Vyom”), which fully prepared me for the long tour. I emerged fresh and energised, ready to enjoy and absorb the experience.

Gandhamadhana Parvatham is a small hillock with a shrine is believed to bear Lord Rama’s footprints called Ramar Padam. It offers panoramic views of Rameswaram. The Sakshi Hanuman Temple is the spot where Hanuman received Rama’s ring to be handed over to Sita in Lanka and also where Hanuman delivered the “Chudamani” given by Sita to Lord Rama. On the way to Dhanushkodi comes Jata Theertham, a sacred tank in the forest, where Rama washed his long hair - jata.

Arichal Munai is a breath-taking location in the southernmost tip of Dhanushkodi and marks the beginning of the legendary Ram Setu (now submerged), which was a chain of limestone shoals connecting India to Sri Lanka. These floating stones are displayed now in Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple.

Dhanushkodi is a ghost town with the ruins of the 1964 cyclone, recapping the sad past. Known for its scenic beauty, flanked by the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean on either side, Dhanushkodi is mesmerising and attracts large crowds. Close by is the historic Kothandaramaswamy Temple, surrounded by the sea on three sides. This is where Ravana’s brother Vibhishana joined hands with Rama. Later, he was crowned the king of Lanka here and hence Vibhishana too is worshipped at the temple.

Villoondi Theertham is a small spring of sweet water amidst the salty sea. When Sita was thirsty, Rama struck an arrow into the sea and the sweet water gushed forth, quenching her thirst. Lakshmana Theertham is a sacred spot in Rameswaram: the holy tank is believed to be the spot where Lakshmana performed penance and sought forgiveness for any sins he may have unknowingly committed during the war in Lanka. Rama Theertham is a holy water tank that is believed to have been sanctified by Lord Rama himself. Agni Theertham is where rituals are performed for the ancestors.

Sitting in Daiwik Hotel’s fully packed pure vegetarian restaurant “Ahaan” and relishing a sizzler (their signature dish), I found the huge number of tourists visiting Rameswaram not surprising. Rameswaram stands out as the setting for a key chapter in the classic Ramayana, drawing travellers seeking deeper and experiential connections to history, culture, and storytelling.