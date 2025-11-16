‘Divya Kala Mela’ celebrates divyang artisans and entrepreneurs

The vibrant spirit of India’s Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs has come alive at Lucknow University with the launch of the nine-day Divya Kala Mela (DKM) on Saturday. Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event aims to showcase the exceptional craftsmanship, creativity, and entrepreneurial drive of persons with disabilities from across the country. The Mela will continue until November 23. The National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), the nodal agency for DKM, is curating an impressive array of products representing diverse regions, including Jammu & Kashmir and the North-Eastern states. Visitors can explore a wide range of handicrafts, handloom textiles, embroidered items, eco-friendly products, packaged foods, home décor pieces, toys, jewellery, and more — all created by talented Divyang artisans.

Over the past three years, 26 editions of the Divya Kala Mela have been organised nationwide, emerging as a major platform for cultural exchange, economic empowerment, and community engagement. These events have collectively generated business worth over ₹21 crore for PwD artisans from 24 states, significantly boosting their market access and financial independence.

Beyond commerce, the Melas have played a crucial role in raising awareness about disability and inclusion. Experience zones, Divyang sports demonstrations, interactive art displays, and culturalperformances have offered visitors meaningful insights into the lives and talents of PwD communities.

This year’s Lucknow edition features nearly 100 Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from 18 states and Union Territories. The event is also promoting the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative by encouraging visitors to purchase products crafted with dedication and skill.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mela promises vibrant cultural showcases performed by Divyang artists alongside renowned performers. Food lovers can indulge in a variety of delicacies from different parts of India, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The grand finale on November 23 will feature a special cultural programme titled Divya Kala Shakti, celebrating the artistic brilliance of Divyang performers from across the nation. The Divya Kala Mela stands as a powerful symbol of empowerment, creativity, and inclusivity, inviting the public to appreciate and support the extraordinary talent of Divyang communities.