Dusaan’s guide to monsoon decor: Tips to brighten your home this season

The arrival of the monsoon in India is a much-anticipated event, bringing relief from the summer heat and ushering in a season of lush greenery and cool breezes. However, the rainy season also brings its share of challenges, including gloomy skies and damp interiors. At Dusaan, India’s fastest-growing online marketplace for premium and affordable home decor, we believe your home should remain a bright and inviting sanctuary, no matter the weather. Here are some stylish and practical decor trends to help you revitalise your home during the monsoon season.

Refresh Your Home with Vibrant Upholstery

One of the simplest ways to lift the ambiance of your home during the monsoon is by refreshing your upholstery. Swap out neutral or dark-toned cushion covers, bedsheets, and throws for those in vibrant hues like orange, pink, and sunny yellow. These colors can instantly add a cheerful vibe to your space, counteracting the dreariness outside and creating a warm, welcoming environment.

Embrace Indoor Greenery

The monsoon is the perfect time to bring a touch of nature indoors. Indoor plants not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home but also help purify the air. Opt for low-maintenance plants such as ferns, spider plants, and pothos, which thrive in humid conditions. Get creative with your planters – consider using repurposed items like old wine bottles or vintage containers to add an artistic touch.

Create a Scented Sanctuary

Combat the musty smells that often accompany the rainy season by incorporating scented candles and essential oil diffusers into your decor. Choose fragrances like lavender, chamomile, or eucalyptus to create a soothing and calming ambiance. These scents will not only make your home smell wonderful but also add a layer of coziness and warmth.

Light and Airy Curtains

Heavy drapes can make a room feel dark and stuffy, especially during the monsoon. Instead, opt for light, sheer curtains that allow natural light to filter through while maintaining privacy. Fabrics like lace or chiffon are ideal, as they lend an airy, open feel to your home, making it seem brighter and more spacious.

Cozy Reading Nooks

There’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book while it rains outside. Create a cozy reading nook by positioning a comfortable armchair or a daybed near a window. Add soft pillows, a throw blanket, and a small side table to hold your books and a cup of tea. This personal retreat will make rainy days much more enjoyable.

Enhance Ambiance with Warm Lighting

Ambient lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood of your home. During the monsoon, use warm-toned lamps, fairy lights, and candles to create a soft, inviting glow. This type of lighting can make your space feel magical and comforting, perfect for relaxing evenings indoors.

Incorporate Earthy Tones and Textures

Earthy tones and rich textures can add depth and warmth to your decor. Think plush materials like wool, velvet, and faux fur in colours such as deep greens, browns, and rusts. These elements can create a cozy and inviting atmosphere, transforming your home into a snug haven against the rainy weather.

Adopt a Minimalist Approach

Monsoon season is a great time to declutter your space and adopt a minimalist approach to decor. Keeping your home tidy and free of excess items not only makes it look more spacious but also helps prevent moisture buildup. Focus on quality over quantity, and choose a few standout pieces to create a clean, sophisticated look.

