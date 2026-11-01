Enlightenment is not new to you

We are born enlightened, but as we grow up, we forget our true nature. As a child, we all felt connected to the whole universe. For example, if you observe children, they are naturally friendly, they will fight or cry one moment and the very next moment they are out of it, as if it never happened.

The word ‘enlightenment’ is used in so many ways, which is why it is so confusing. Enlightenment is simply peeling off layers and getting to that place where you feel absolute comfort and freedom. Enlightenment means there are no complaints and no explanations. It is that yes state of mind, when we say “Yes” to what is happening in us. There is totality, a wholeness and a completeness that brings a smile to our face.

Research shows a child smiles hundreds of times a day, an adolescent smiles only 17 times, and an adult may or may not smile at all in a day. Sometimes a whole week passes by without a smile. We can smile only when we are not stressed.

Enlightenment is the smile that we give to our self. Smiling at others is not a big deal. But are we smiling at ourselves? Are we at ease with ourselves? If we are at ease with ourselves, we’ll be at ease with anybody in the world. It is not difficult, and what blocks it is the ego.

Ego means wanting recognition from someone else, expecting applause from somebody else. We need to take a stand and say, “I don’t care whether someone applauds me or not.” Then we have transcended ego. If we find we have an ego, let us not try to erase it. Let it be there, in our pocket along with our money.

Being natural is the best antidote for ego. Being like a child makes us feel at home with anybody and everybody. We are ready to take any criticism. We have the courage to speak from our heart.

When we dwell in our small minds, our thinking remains small and limited. As a result, we don’t communicate properly and there is friction. When we are one with the big mind, our ability to communicate improves. In a state of enlightenment, there is ‘no other’ to talk about. Everything is a part of us.

Enlightenment means rising above the small mind and becoming our natural self. It is not something that just falls on our heads. Having the feeling, “I am happy, come what may,” is enlightenment.

Being enlightened doesn’t mean having no thoughts or feelings. It’s not that we become like a stone. Feelings are still there. However, the feelings get expressed, and that’s it. You won’t hold on to them and keep crying over them all the time. That is the difference.

On the inside, we are like a tree, in some season’s barren and at other times blossoming. Enlightenment is beyond seasons, like the coconut tree. It stays green and yields fruit throughout the year.

Enlightenment is feeling one with everybody. Wanting nothing but giving and serving the world is enlightenment. Enlightenment is being alone in a crowd; a feeling of oneness in a crowd.

There are no criteria for enlightenment. We have it already. When it will blossom is completely a mystery. It is nothing new we have to achieve. It begins with the smile we give to ourselves.

(The author is a global humanitarian leader and spiritual master who founded The Art of Living in1981. As Gurudev turns 70 and The Art of Living steps into the 45th year of making life a celebration on this planet, month long celebrations are underway at The Art of Living International centre with eminent personalities from the sphere of politics, entertainment, arts, academia and faith arriving at the centre for thoughtful conversations, cultural showcases and launch of several service initiatives.)