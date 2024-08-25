Exciting, Amazing Amsterdam with Frequent Drizzle

On a pleasant and slightly drizzling rainy afternoon on August 14, 2024, I along with my wife, daughter and son in law landed in ‘Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS)’ the main ‘International Airport’ of the Netherlands. The name referred to is, a low-lying wetland, and was even a fully-fledged ‘Haarlemer Lake.’ At the bottom this Lake, over four meters below sea level, which was drained in 1852 for the construction of ‘Fort Schiphol’ (one of several forts located around Amsterdam) lies ‘Schiphol.’ In fact, ‘Schiphol Railway station’ is also beneath the Airport Terminal Complex, from where we travelled in the International High Speed Rail Eurostar to Paris and back.

‘Schiphol Fort’ was demolished in 1934 to build a provincial road from ‘Amstelveen’ to ‘Schiphol.’ The Airport began as a military airfield during the First World War in September 1916. Four years later it became a Civilian Airport. The development of ‘Schiphol Airport’ attracted many people, many of whom settled in ‘Amstelveen’ a municipality and city in Netherlands, and is a suburban part of the ‘Amsterdam Metropolitan’ Area. In 2004 ‘Amstelveen’ was voted the most attractive city in Netherlands to live. Currently ‘Amstelveen’ is in top three on the national list of best cities to live in. ‘Amstelveen’ Locality’s landscaping and close proximity to ‘Schiphol Airport’ and ‘Railway Station’ attracted international attention, making it a prime location. KLM is headquartered here with its hub at nearby Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

The purpose of our short visit, is to participate in the House Warming Celebration on August 28, 2024 in my son’s new house in ‘Amstelveen Water Circle’ closer to our granddaughters’ school, the best in city, and spend few weeks with them. He is working for UBER Technologies in a Senior Position, and functioning from Amsterdam. He affectionately received us at the Airport, and drove in a Cab to his rental residence, in this famed ‘Amstelveen’ Locality, which in the early 20th Century was a small rural village.

In ‘Amstelveen’ the summers are comfortable and partly cloudy and the winters are long, very cold, windy, and mostly cloudy. Over the course of the year, the temperature typically varies. In fact, climate, and weather of whole of Amsterdam, Capital of Netherlands, obviously influenced by its proximity to the North Sea, appears to play a significant role in shaping the city's lifestyle, attractiveness, and overall livability for permanent residents, semi-permanent residents, and visitors like us.

My son who has been staying here for over a year, briefed us that the four seasons, Winter (December to February), Spring (March to May), Summer (June to August), and Autumn (September to November) have varied temperatures. For visitors like us, late Spring, the whole of Summer, and early Autumn before it gets cool and wet are ideal to stay. He said that, during this period temperatures range from gradual warming to average to yet to be cooled.

Amsterdam is known for its frequent rain, and lovely sunshine infrequently, though it is often light drizzle rather than heavy downpours. During the Summer (Now, when we are here) the city appears to be with long sunny days. My son says that, for those living in Amsterdam year-round, the climate is generally comfortable, though the frequent drizzle and gray skies can be a downside for some. Individuals living in Amsterdam for extended periods, such as students, or expatriates, often find the climate manageable. Tourists may find Amsterdam's weather a minor inconvenience, but thoroughly enjoy it. Summer is the ‘Rightest Time’ for visitors.

Amsterdam is known for its cycling culture. I noticed on my way from Amsterdam Airport to my son’s residence, and later moving on the roads in city, that, a greater number of cycles than vehicles, and gradually understood that cycling is the preferred mode of transport for many and is deeply ingrained in Amsterdam's culture, making it one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world. The city has an extensive network of dedicated bike lanes, flat terrain, and convenient bike parking facilities, making it safe and easy to get around.

In addition, Amsterdam has excellent cost-effective public transport, avoids parking hassles, and eco-friendly, and hence everyone considers this before buying an own car. Depending on the bike is economical, healthy, and practical in a city with excellent bike lanes. Public transport and cycling are usually the most cost-effective and practical options here. This plan allows for a gradual transition into life in Amsterdam, prioritizing essential needs while balancing cost and convenience.

It is very interesting to study the process of identifying temporary, semi-permanent and permanent accommodation, furnishing either along with rented house or on rental basis, organizing interiors, gardening etc. Normally those who migrate to Amsterdam for short or longer periods, before securing long-term housing, consider to prefer temporary accommodation, either an apartment or an independent spacious house, the rental cost of which vary depending on location and size. This enables flexibility and immediate availability. In the highly competitive rental market in Amsterdam, there are several Agencies which will assist in identifying choicest rental or ownership accommodation.

The rental types with furniture is preferred because it is convenient though bit more expensive, compared to unfurnished which is cheaper, but it requires the occupant to arrange furniture either for rent or by purchase. However, if the plan is to stay for over 5 years, buying may be cost-effective. This in a way is long-term investment and potential appreciation in property value. By and large ‘Preferred Furniture Arrangements’ are rental. Amsterdam has several companies specializing in rental furniture.

If high-income families prefer an independent house (‘Vrijstaand Huis’ in Dutch meaning Detached House) in or around Amsterdam, several considerations need to be kept in mind, including variations in the types of houses available, costs, maintenance, and practical feasibility. For instance, ‘Standalone Houses’ with no shared walls often come with private gardens and larger plots of land. Semi-Detached Houses that are common in suburban areas share one wall with a neighboring property. Townhouses or Terraced houses typically found in more urban areas, share walls with neighboring properties on both sides.

Villas are Large, often luxurious usually located in upscale suburban or rural areas closer to city centers, with smaller plots but still offering independence. The cost of independent houses varies significantly based on proximity to Amsterdam's center and depending on luxury and location. Suburbs like ‘Amstelveen’ area offers more options for independent houses compared to the city center, where space is limited. Annual maintenance for a detached house, including garden, exterior, and interior upkeep etc. costs substantially.

In my brief stay of ten days, I noticed that, Amsterdam is a city renowned for its rich culture, picturesque canals, and vibrant community, either for a semi-permanent stay or envision making it forever home. I also understood that, from finding the perfect independent house and arranging rental furniture initially, and own furniture later, with a designer's touch, to cultivating a beautiful garden, every step is an opportunity in this welcoming city.

The city's efficient infrastructure makes daily life a pleasure. Navigating traffic, whether by bike or on foot, becomes second nature. With time, the city’s well-maintained streets, vibrant neighborhoods, and quiet canals become part of one’s daily life, and what begins as a temporary move for anyone, may transform into a permanent embrace of Amsterdam’s enriching and welcoming lifestyle.

Lastly, there are several Indian provision shops cater to the needs of the Indian community, including those from South India. Variety of South Indian groceries, including rice, lentils, spices, and ready-to-eat snacks, as well as, items such as coconut, beetle leaves, flowers, camphor, turmeric, Kumkum etc. which are essential for performing Puja during Housewarming (Gruha Pravesh) ceremonies, that includes ‘Satyanarayana Vratam’ are available, as well as Pujari.

(Writer, an independent Journalist, Dispatched this from Amsterdam)