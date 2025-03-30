Exploring Louisiana’s Local Cuisine and Tasty Treats

Louisiana’s culinary offerings are closely associated with its French, Spanish, African and German traditions. As a result, Louisiana’s culinary landscape is filled with authentic flavours representing the diverse cultural influences across different regions of the state. Explore Louisiana’s delicacies and tasty treats by region to get a true taste of the state’s culinary flavours.

New Orleans Area- New Orleans’ food tour starts with perennial favourites like café au lait and beignets from Café Du Monde. French Market, the USA’s oldest continuously operated open-air market is a historic culinary landmark offering full-service eateries serving fresh produce, seafood, local speciality foods, cheese, wine, sandwiches, and sweets. Nearby, learn about the original Spanish settlers of St. Bernard Parish, the Isleños, at the Los Isleños Museum and village, and take home a copy of Los Isleños Cookbook: Canary Island Recipes.

Northshore Area- In the fertile grounds of St. Tammany Parish, in Mandeville, the Mandeville Trailhead Community Market is abuzz on Saturday mornings with fresh produce and prepared foodstuffs like pepper jelly, beef jerky, boudin and coffee. In Covington, Pat’s Seafood & Cajun Deli offers unique Louisiana food and gifts including cookbooks, beignet mix and premade dishes such as crawfish pie, gumbo, jambalaya, raw and boiled seafood. Visit Abita Brewing Company, the 21st-largest craft brewery in the USA, for some local brews, root beer and merch.

Lafayette Area- Head toward Opelousas and St. Landry Parish to discover savoury home cooking. Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning is a St. Landry Parish favourite. For Cajun delicacies, stop by Hebert’s Boudin & Cracklins for fresh and authentic Cajun pork cracklins, boudin, smoked boudin, boudin balls, smoked sausage, smoked tasso, seasonings and hot sauce. Taste award-winning beer and take a brewery tour at the local brewery, Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville.

Baton Rouge Area- Louisiana’s capital region is home to a diverse culinary landscape starting with Tony’s Seafood, the largest seafood market in the Gulf South and its sister company, Louisiana Fish Fry, where you can stock up on seasonings, sauces, and mixes. Visit the MidCity Makers Market for a variety of local treats and trinkets. At Red Stick Spice Company, find hand-selected spice blends, house-blended teas, soup mixes, olive oils and other local Louisiana products as well as cooking classes with a local chef.

Lake Charles Area- Southwest Louisiana’s coasts are the perfect destination for seafood lovers. Big Easy Foods offers shrimp and cornbread casserole and turduckens along with gumbos, sausage and boudin balls. At Acadian Coffee Roasters, pick up organic, speciality-grade, gourmet blends. Other Louisiana-made products can be found in Vermilion Parish. Your trip is incomplete without picking up Steen’s Cane Syrup or CajunPower Garlic Sauce. The cane fields around the Seafood Sensation Trail offer up a liquid libation: rum. Jefferson Davis Parish is home to Bayou Rum; handmade in the largest privately owned rum distillery in the USA that also offers tours and tastings.

Natchitoches Area- The Red River Riches Trail will greet you with meat pies, crawfish étouffée and fried shrimp while the desserts feature iconic icebox pies. Natchitoches is the home to Lasyone’s Meat Pie Kitchen. In the Alexandria area, visit Lea’s Lunchroom and sample their world-famous pies. While in Shreveport, discover the signature flavour on a muffuletta with Papa Fertitta’s Famous Olive Mix at Fertitta’s Delicatessen. At Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery, purchase their very own speciality oils, vinegars, olive salad, their famous red sauce, and curated gift boxes.

Monroe Area- The food here reflects a relaxed atmosphere with warming cornbread, catfish, crawfish, and fresh garden items like peaches. In West Monroe, tour the family-owned Landry Vineyards and enjoy samples of their unique wines. After touring around Ruston, known for its sweet peaches, stop by Mitcham Farms to pick up peach preserves, cobblers, sauces, or dessert mixes.