Fresh as a Rose

Rose water has been a popular beauty ingredient since ancient times and is often found in beauty products for its rejuvenating, soothing and calming properties

Roses are known as the symbol of love and beauty since ages. Rosewater commonly known as 'Gulab Jal' in Hindi is created by distilling rose petals with steam. Rose water is infused with the goodness of rose petals. This amazing ingredient is a staple in most skincare routines, which can be easily combined with other extracts, like sandalwood, khus, neem, tulsi, lemon and many others.

Rosewater has antiseptic properties and is equally suitable for oily, dry or combination skin. Rose water has been used for thousands of years, including in the Middle-Ages. The usage of rosewater dates back to early Egypt, when Cleopatra used it in her beauty regimen. Iranian women still use rose water as a daily facial toner.

It induces relaxation and gives a sense of wellbeing. Rose is powerful beauty potion that hydrates, heals, and maintains the skin's pH balance.

It is one of the most powerful skin toners. You can replace your toner with rosewater to lighten the skin pigmentation. Just pour some on a cotton ball and wipe across your face. Rose water removes oil and dirt from your skin, by unclogging your pores and it will soothe irritated, acne-prone skin and hydrate it as well.

Rose water also improves blood circulation to the skin surface. It is said to contain Vitamins A, C, D. E and B3.

Rose water can also be used to complete the skin cleansing process. After using cleansing cream and gel, wipe the skin with rose water, using cotton wool. It removes the last traces of cleanser and other residues and leaves the skin fresh and clean. It also helps to improve skin texture.

Due to its cooling effect, rose water is ideal for Indian summers as a skin freshener. It can be used several times during the day to wipe the face and remove the surface film of dirt, oil and stale sweat. It has such a gentle action that it can be used to rejuvenate the area around the eyes. Cotton wool pads soaked in rose water can be used over the eyes, like eye pads, to remove fatigue and brighten the eyes. It also helps to reduce puffiness. Rose water can also be added to face masks, when mixed at home. It mixes well with most other ingredients used in home-made masks, like honey, yogurt, oatmeal, Fuller's Earth (multani mitti), sandalwood paste, egg and so on.

Rose water can have strong antidepressant and antianxiety properties. The aroma of roses is said to be mood-changer and stress-reducer. Extract of rose petals can relax the central nervous system. Just spray a little onto your pillow before you sleep, and take deep, relaxed sleep. Since it is de-stressing, it helps you sleep better which means you will wake up feeling fresh.

Rose Water is made by a process of distillation. If you wish to make it at home, you can try an easy method.

Take an enamel or steel vessel and put rose petals in it. For one cup of firmly packed rose petals, pour over them 2 cups hot (boiling) water. Cover and let the petals steep in the water till the liquid becomes cool. Strain the water and squeeze out liquid from the petals. Keep the rose water in an airtight jar in the fridge.

Care regimen with rose

Chill some rose water in a bowl. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin with it. Then pat the skin briskly. It tones the skin and helps to keep it healthy and youthful. It is particularly refreshing during the summer and rainy season.

Make a thick paste by mixing sandalwood powder, crushed rose petals, rose water and a few drops of honey together. Now, apply this paste on your skin and leave it for around 10 minutes. After this, wash your face with lukewarm water and you will notice a considerable decrease in the redness caused by the acne and pimples on your skin.

For oily skin, add 2 to 3 drops of lemon juice to one tablespoon rose water. Dip cotton wool in it and use it to wipe the face. It will help to remove the surface film of oil and stale sweat and leave you with a cool and fresh feeling.

For normal to dry skin, add 2 to 3 drops of glycerin to one tablespoon rose water and apply on the face.

A few drops of rose water can be added to sandalwood paste and applied on pimples, acne or boils, to soothe and cure. It helps to reduce inflammation.