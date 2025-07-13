Live
- Training on natural farming for Meghalaya women farmers in Paderu
- YSRCP MLC comes down heavily on NDA govt
- Pawan Kalyan mourns the passing of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao
- High tension in Gudivada
- GMC bags Swachh Survekshan award
- Naidu responsible for illicit liquor deaths
- Vijayawada selected for Super Swachhata League
- Take precautionary steps to check accidents at workplaces
- Centre committed to creating jobs for youth: Union Min Varma
- Bhumana refutes Bandi Sanjay’s charge on non-Hindus in TTD
Fresh challenge for BJP
Highlights
Raja Singh, a three time MLA from Goshamahal constituency is a staunch follower of
Hindutva and BJP ideals has resigned to his post and from the primary membership of the party. His ire was that he was not consulted on the unanimous selection of former MLC N Ramchander Rao as Telangana BJP President. Singh's indiscipline has cost his eleven years of association with a said to be the disciplined party. In the ensuing by-election, will the candidate from BJP win without support of locally influential Raja Singh?
Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad
