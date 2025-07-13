Fresh challenge for BJP

Raja Singh, a three time MLA from Goshamahal constituency is a staunch follower of

Hindutva and BJP ideals has resigned to his post and from the primary membership of the party. His ire was that he was not consulted on the unanimous selection of former MLC N Ramchander Rao as Telangana BJP President. Singh's indiscipline has cost his eleven years of association with a said to be the disciplined party. In the ensuing by-election, will the candidate from BJP win without support of locally influential Raja Singh?

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad