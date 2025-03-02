From Discrimination To Dignity

The Constitution of India not only grants equality to women but also empowers the State to adopt measures of positive discrimination in favour of women for neutralising the cumulative socio-economic, educational, and political disadvantages faced by them.

In spite of such a powerful protection tool, we still find women at the receiving end, struggling to survive on their own. Why is our society still afflicted with the disease of ‘Gender Inequality’? The reason lies in the long-standing belief that the different characteristics, roles, and status accorded to men and women in society are determined by biological factors—that they are natural and therefore unchangeable.

From the very moment a child is born, families and society begin the process of gendering. This is evident in how the birth of a son is celebrated, while the birth of a daughter is often met with disappointment. As they grow up, boys are encouraged to be tough and outgoing, whereas girls are expected to be homebound and shy. These gender differences are not natural but socially constructed, and we, as a society, are responsible for perpetuating them.

In this misunderstanding, we fail to recognise that men and women do not need to have opposite interests or antagonistic attitudes. Instead, they should play complementary roles to maintain balance in society. The human soul, whether in a male or female body, can possess both masculine qualities like courage, hard work, and strong will, as well as feminine qualities like compassion, nurturing, and sustenance.

True empowerment can be achieved through a shift in consciousness—by being soul-conscious instead of body-conscious and connecting with the supreme source, who is the most powerful entity. This spiritual connection between the soul and the supreme leads to genuine empowerment by restoring self-respect, self-confidence, and self-reliance. It also fosters holistic development, allowing individuals to embody both masculine and feminine qualities, cultivating honesty, humility, and respect for both themselves and others.

Our scriptures emphasise that the Almighty possesses both masculine and feminine qualities. By linking oneself to the divine, one can attain these qualities. However, identifying solely with the male or female body may deprive a person of half of these virtues. This is why spirituality is a prerequisite for bridging the gap between the soul and the supreme. It eliminates hostility, antagonism, and division, bringing integration, strength, and solidarity to society.

The ultimate solution to gender inequality does not lie in replacing male chauvinism with female chauvinism. Instead, it requires freeing both halves of society from gender bias based on body consciousness. Imagine if all of us elevated our consciousness—how wonderful and dignified the world would be for women to live in!

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date, 8500+ Published Columns have been written by him.)