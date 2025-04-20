Live
From Goa to Mangalore: Perfect Places in India to Celebrate Easter in Style
As Easter approaches, many across the country are not only preparing for spiritual observance but also planning a much-needed long weekend escape. Easter in India offers a unique blend of devotion, culture, and vibrant regional traditions. From beachside Masses to highland hymns, here are five destinations that come alive with Easter spirit—perfect for those looking to celebrate in style.
1. Goa: Where Faith Meets Festivity
With its rich Portuguese heritage and deep-rooted Catholic traditions, Goa is synonymous with grand Easter celebrations. The state’s historic churches host elaborate Masses, while its streets buzz with processions and community feasts. Beyond the spiritual, Goa’s balmy beaches and laid-back charm offer the perfect post-celebration escape.
Where to go:
Susegado- This Easter, gather with your loved ones for a vibrant celebration steeped in Goan charm and coastal indulgence. Delight in the comforting warmth of Apa De Camarão, where succulent prawns meet creamy coconut, or savor the bold, tangy notes of Mutton Vindaloo. Share stories and laughter over Family Style Roast Chicken, nestled beside buttery mashed potatoes and garden vegetables. End on a sweet high with the airy Mango Serradurra Cheesecake and the layered elegance of Traditional Bebinca—each bite a nostalgic nod to tradition.
What to try: Microbrewery beers, Apa De Camarão, Mutton Vindaloo, Family Style Roast Chicken with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables, Mango Serradurra Cheesecake, Traditional Bebinca.
2. Kochi, Kerala: Easter by the Backwaters
In Kochi, Easter is both serene and soulful. The city’s colonial churches light up with choirs and candlelit services, while the backwaters offer a peaceful retreat for reflection. With Kerala’s famed hospitality and cuisine, the Easter weekend becomes an immersive cultural experience.
Where to go:
• Santa Cruz Basilica and St. Francis Church, Fort Kochi
• Mattancherry Palace and Jew Town for a day of cultural exploration
• Fort Kochi Beach for a breezy afternoon post-service
What to try: Easter lunch featuring appam, vegetable stew, and fish specialties like meen pollichathu.
3. Shillong, Meghalaya: Hills, Harmony & Hymns
Tucked away in the East Khasi Hills, Shillong offers a picturesque setting for Easter celebrations. The city’s strong Christian community makes it a hub for harmonious hymns, vibrant choir performances, and heartfelt services. The cool climate and lush landscapes only enhance the experience.
Where to go:
• Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah
• Ward’s Lake and Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures
• Laitkor Peak for a sunrise Easter morning
What to try: Join locals for home-style Easter feasts and experience community-led choir performances across the city.
4. Aizawl, Mizoram: Soulful Simplicity
If you’re looking to escape the noise and immerse in a quiet, meaningful Easter, Aizawl is a hidden gem. The predominantly Christian population observes Easter with heartfelt devotion, community singing, and introspective services in local churches that offer panoramic hilltop views.
Where to go:
• Solomon’s Temple, a modern architectural marvel
• Durtlang Hills for scenic walks and moments of reflection
• Luangmual Handicrafts Centre to explore local craftsmanship
What to try: Sample a traditional Mizo meal and attend a local gospel concert for a one-of-a-kind experience.
5. Mangalore, Karnataka: Coastal Calm with a Celebratory Spirit
Mangalore brings together coastal charm and rich Christian tradition. Easter here is celebrated with beautifully decorated churches, spirited Masses, and delicious Mangalorean fare. The mix of tradition and tropical weather makes it an underrated Easter getaway.
Where to go:
• St. Aloysius Chapel and Milagres Church
• Panambur Beach for a post-service picnic
• Pilikula Heritage Village to explore local art and history
What to try: Don’t leave without tasting Sanna, Pork Bafat, and sweet Pathrade made during Easter feasts.
Celebrate with a Journey
Whether you’re seeking spiritual rejuvenation, cultural immersion, or simply a sun-soaked break, Easter weekend offers the perfect excuse to pack your bags. From the beaches of Goa to the hills of Shillong, these destinations promise not just celebration—but a memorable experience of India’s diverse Easter spirit.