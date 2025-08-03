From values to vision: How self-awareness shapes authentic leadership

Riya had recently been promoted to a leadership role in her organisation. Smart, capable, and hardworking — everyone assumed she’d thrive. But just a few months in, she began feeling disconnected. “I’m doing everything I’m supposed to,” she said during a coaching session, “but something feels off. I don’t feel like myself anymore.”

As we explored deeper, what emerged was eye-opening. Riya valued collaboration, honesty, and personal connection — but in her new role, she was constantly being pushed to focus on quick results, hard metrics, and top-down communication. She was trying to lead in a way that didn’t feel true to who she was. And it showed — her team wasn’t engaging, and she felt drained. This is where the journey from values to vision begins.

Authentic leadership doesn’t come from a title — it comes from alignment. Alignment between what you believe in and how you show up every day. When leaders are clear about their values, they lead with confidence, consistency, and calm — because their decisions are rooted in who they are.

So how do you start this journey?

1. Know your core values.

Ask yourself: What truly matters to me? What principles guide my choices, even when no one is watching?

Your values might include fairness, creativity, freedom, growth, or trust. Look at past moments of pride — and moments of discomfort. They often reveal what you care most about.

2. Observe how your values show up.

Once you’ve identified your top values, notice how they reflect in your behavior. Do they guide your leadership style, or are they sometimes compromised under pressure? Self-awareness means catching those moments where your actions may not align with your intentions — and making conscious corrections.

3. Shape your leadership vision from your values.

Your vision as a leader isn’t just about goals or growth numbers. It’s about the kind of environment you want to create, the legacy you want to leave, and the impact you want to have. When values shape your vision, it becomes more meaningful — not just to you, but to the people you lead.

bConsistency is the true test of authentic leadership. Are you making decisions that reflect your values? Are your words and actions aligned? Even small, everyday behaviors — how you listen, give feedback, or respond to challenges — can reflect your authenticity. Coming back to Riya — once she reconnected with her values, she began to lead in her own voice. She created space for dialogue, empowered her team to co-create solutions, and stayed transparent even in tough moments. Her team began responding with more ownership and trust — and she found joy in her leadership again.

Authenticity starts with self-awareness. Values give it roots. Vision gives it wings.

(Writer is a is a, Executive Coach & Leadership Presence Mentor)