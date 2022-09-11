Get fit with Bollywood

Bollywood stars are not only known for their acting abilities, but also for their fit physiques. No one takes fitness more seriously than these celebrities. As the fit physique becomes an integral part of the hero's persona, here's a look at the names who have the body and show it off:



Akshay Kumar





Akshay is one of the few actors who does not go to the gym and does not use protein shakes, steroids or performance enhancers. His incredible body is the result of a combination of exercises such as long walks, martial arts, stretching, yoga, swimming and meditation. His active lifestyle motivates millions of people to live a fit and healthy lifestyle.



Hrithik Roshan





Fitness is never easy, and Hrithik's sculpted body and god-like figure necessitate hours of training and a strict diet. His workouts are primarily cardio and weightlifting.



Tiger Shroff





Tiger's stunts and action sequences in his debut film astounded audiences. Tiger is frequently seen flaunting his dance abilities and a lean body. He is a black belt in Taekwondo and has studied other martial arts as well.



Milind Soman





As a fitness enthusiast, Milind has always taken excellent care of his physique, allowing him to live a happy and healthy life. Milind has been in the modelling industry for many years and is still a tough competitor for aspiring models. His interest in fitness is not new, but his perseverance and determination at the age of 53 are inspiring.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra





Shilpa Shetty Kundra is te first name that comes to mind when you think of a fit body in Bollywood. She has taken fitness to a new level, as evidenced by her face and figure. She is committed to staying fit and eating well, devoted to yoga and healthy eating.



Malaika Arora





Getting a body like hers' is nearly impossible without hard work, as her Instagram account attests. Malaika's workout consists of a variety of fitness activities ranging from jogging to swimming to kick boxing to aerobics to Pilates.



Sushmita Sen





A lethal combination of intelligence and beauty, and an inspiration to many, Sushmita follows a strict fitness regimen. Sushmita is an avid yoga practitioner who also enjoys working out in the gym. She has posted numerous photos of herself exercising on Instagram.



Disha Patani





Disha Patani not only has an amazing physique, but she is possibly the only actress who can go toe-to-toe with Tiger Shroff in terms of fitness.

