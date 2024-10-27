Glamourous highways:a luxury roadtrip through Northern California

Northern California offers an exquisite blend of elegance, regional cuisine, world-class wines, and unforgettable experiences. From Mendocino County's ocean-view cottages to the renowned wineries of Sonoma and Napa, to Marin County and San Francisco's rich cultural scene, this road trip is ideal for those seeking a luxurious yet adventurous journey.

Mendocino County

Begin your trip by driving along the Pacific Coast Highway to Mendocino County, where the rugged coastline meets charming towns. Stay at the Harbor House Inn in the coastal hamlet of Elk, where ocean-view cottages and a 2-Michelin-starred restaurant await. For eco-conscious travellers, The Stanford Inn By the Sea offers sustainable luxury with a plant-based menu, while Brewery Gulch Inn features an award-winning breakfast and wine hour. Stroll through Mendocino Village, explore Van Damme State Park’s towering redwoods, or enjoy horseback riding, wine tasting, and whale watching. Mendocino's laidback vibe makes it an idyllic start to your road trip.

Sonoma County

A short drive south brings you to Sonoma County, known for its sophisticated yet bohemian flair. Healdsburg, a charming town in Sonoma, is home to luxury accommodations like SingleThread Farm, which blends farm-to-table dining with elegant lodging. Montage Healdsburg, set on 258 acres of vineyards and oak groves, offers multiple restaurants, a spa, and an infinity pool. The family-owned Farmhouse Inn & Spa in Forestville provides personalized service and access to exclusive winery experiences. Be sure to dine at local favourites like Glen Ellen Star, The Girl & The Fig, and Valette. For outdoor lovers, Sonoma County also offers horseback riding, hiking, and scenic drives along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Napa Valley

No Northern California road trip is complete without a stop in the iconic Napa Valley, the epitome of wine and luxury. Choose from renowned resorts like Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford or the Four Seasons Resort & Residences in Calistoga, known for its relaxing spas. In Yountville, dine at Thomas Keller’s famed 3-Michelin-starred French Laundry. In Napa, enjoy a sunrise hot air balloon ride, followed by a day of wine tasting, shopping at Oxbow Public Market, or soaking in Calistoga's mineral springs. St. Helena offers charming boutique shopping, while opportunities for outdoor adventures abound across the valley.

Marin County

Just south of Napa lies Marin County, a hidden gem boasting breathtaking landscapes like Mt. Tam and the Point Reyes National Seashore. Enjoy fresh oysters at Hog Island or The Marshall Store, and tour the region’s artisanal spots like Cowgirl Creamery. Spend a night at Olema House near Point Reyes or the historic Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, where gourmet dining, spa treatments, and stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge complete your luxurious stay.

San Francisco

End your journey in San Francisco, where luxury and culture intertwine. Dine at acclaimed restaurants such as Benu and Saison, explore the vibrant art scene at the de Young Museum and SFMOMA, or catch a Giants game. Luxury accommodations like the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and 1 Hotel offer the perfect retreat after a day of exploring the Marina and Fillmore districts. Whether shopping for designer goods or indulging in the city’s finest culinary offerings, San Francisco promises a sophisticated conclusion to your Northern California road trip.