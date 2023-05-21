Grow with time

Any seed that you plant in the soil whether it is a mango seed, fig, or apple- you will not be able to see the results immediately. The seed needs to spend a stipulated amount of time buried in the soil and receive nutrients, sunlight, and water adequately enough to start sprouting. Each and everychas its own timeline for growth and does not need to grow at the same rate as the rest of the garden. Similarly we are like seeds that have been planted and we all require ample time and nourishment mentally, physically, and spiritually in order to grow.



Expectations must be accompanied by hard work



We did not pop out of the womb and immediately start school or start working. Everything has its own time and when that time comes we will be able to accomplish the tasks required for growth. So when you have an expectation for your growth and success and desire the outcome at a particular time, this will not happen so. Everything will take place at the destined time and you will be able to reap what you have sown only at that time as divinely ordained.

Sustainable growth

Some things take time and will come to light depending on your life experiences. You will need to gain the wisdom and the maturity in order for it to come true and manifest in your life. This does not mean that you can hurry the process as everything occurs organically at its own pace. For example wealth that has been acquired in a rush or through shortcuts without investing the work in it will not last. The money will dwindle quickly and not be a sustainable wealth in its nature. But if the money is acquired through hard work and perseverance, it will not only stay with you but will also multiply and grow.

Trust the timing

Everything that happens in life does so according to the order of events which took place. What you receive tomorrow will be a direct outcome of what you invest in today. Nature has its own timeline to do things and it cannot be forced or rushed in any way. While it takes time for growth it also matters what you do during that time. Focusing your efforts towards a goal or a specific outcome will ensure a positive result and be something that is long lasting.

Invest right

It is of great importance how you nourish the seeds that you plant and that you give it the right kind of nutrients for prosperity. For example auspicious activities in the form of good thoughts, speech, and action will bear the fruit that you desire. Simply spending time or waiting for time to pass hoping for growth to take place is not realistic. It is vital that you put in the work that it requires for the outcome that you wish for.

So avoid comparing yourself to others and feeling any kind of stress that your peers have achieved much more than you have. Simply bide your time with positive actions and the right kind of investment towards your growth to see a beautiful outcome waiting for you which will come at the right time.