Hansal Mehta questions the efficacy of formulaic film promotions: “Is it really success or just an illusion?”

Veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta has sparked a timely conversation about the changing nature of film and series promotions, questioning whether the current publicity playbook truly serves the art or simply feeds a superficial perception of success.

Mehta took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to express concern over the repetitive and formulaic approach to promoting films and web series. Without singling out any particular film, actor, or campaign, the Scam 1992 director highlighted how the industry has adopted a generic promotional template—where the same set of actors make rounds on identical platforms, answer the same questions, and appear at city events with little variety or genuine engagement.

“Do these generic, template promotions for films and series actually work? Do they make people watch? Do they make the film/series any better? Or do they simply sustain an ecosystem built on illusion—PR agencies, costume designers, event planners, influencers, sponsors, red carpets, press conferences, paid ‘reviews’, social media fluff. It all looks like success,” Mehta wrote in his post.

He further pointed out how the machinery of promotions now seems more focused on maintaining visibility and popularity, rather than letting the film’s merit drive audience interest. “It feels like popularity. But is it? Shouldn’t a good trailer stir curiosity? Shouldn’t compelling promo units and—most importantly—a good film or series be enough?” Mehta questioned.

In a climate where promotional events are increasingly used to flood social media with visual buzz and influencer endorsements, Mehta’s observations strike a chord with many in the industry who are seeking more authentic forms of outreach. “Instead, we’re stuck watching the same actors answer the same 10 questions on the same podcasts in the same studios, flying from one city to another, chasing a perception,” he added.

Concluding his reflective post, Mehta wrote, “This isn’t a rant—it’s a question: What’s the best way to promote a story today without becoming part of a machinery that serves neither the art nor the artist?”

Known for his candid views and artistic integrity, Hansal Mehta is acclaimed for films like Shahid, Aligarh, Faraaz, Chhalaang, and the critically acclaimed series Scam 1992. His recent film The Buckingham Murders also drew attention for its mature storytelling and international narrative approach. Mehta’s observations have reignited a broader discussion within the film fraternity about the relevance and return-on-investment of large-scale promotions. As storytelling continues to evolve across streaming platforms and theatres, industry stakeholders may need to reconsider whether traditional promotional strategies remain effective or have become outdated spectacles with diminishing impact.

In an era where audiences often form opinions based on content quality rather than media buzz, Mehta’s questions are a timely reminder to prioritize storytelling over spectacle.