Have the best of winter months with foods that are packed with powerful antioxidants

Its winter now; and the entire plant kingdom is brimming with immunity boosters. It is the best time to eat leafy greens vegetables and fresh seasonal fruits. These winter foods are packed with powerful antioxidants, vitamin A (which has beta-carotene), vitamin C and vitamin E. We also have the cruciferous and allium group of vegetables. These are your soldiers gifted by mother earth that protect you from free radical damage. Fresh turmeric root and saffron are ready to be picked and eaten to further improve your health.

Cart loads of strawberries, lemons, guavas, amalas and figs are all around us at this time of year. The vegetable markets are brimming with fresh dark leafy greens like spinach, mustard leaves, amaranth and fenugreek as well as red carrots, radish, turnips, cabbage cauliflower, brinjal and variety of green beans. Oh and the tomatoes are simply phenomenal in this weather! The winter months are an easy time of the year to eat vegetables. Sarso ka saag, Baingan ka bharta, Gobi matter, Lal gajjar, etc make my mouth water. So go red, orange, yellow, purple and not only green and you will harvest a lot of nutrients!

Hot-hot sweet potatoes, roasted on coal and lathered with butter and rock salt sold on the road are delicious to eat. Purple yam, fresh corn flour (makki ka atta) pear millet (bajri) and freshly plucked sorghum seeds roasted are yummy to eat. It literally a market full of foods to heal naturally. Make your farmer's market your pharmacy.

So winter is the time you can easily eat to heal. Boost it with addition of simple ingredients which can be part of your day to day life. The Indian goose berry (Amala) when blended with little fresh turmeric root is an amazing way to lower your blood sugar. Purify your blood as well as keep the common cold and cough at bay.

Switch to bajri and makki rotis as they keep you warm and energetic in the winter months.

The garam masalas include cloves, cinnamon and cardamom in small quantities in your food. They add a lot of antioxidant power. Add on ginger, garlic and turmeric and mustard seeds, as collectively, all these condiment's help to improve your immunity in the cold winter months.

Ganthoda, a ginger like spice (dried long pepper), is very popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan during the winter months. Regular consumption of ganthoda helps relieve muscular pain very common when the temperature falls. Its heat producing properties reduces problems of the respiratory tract too.

Sip on herbal infusions with saffron threads; it's a healing beverage in the winter months. The right type of tea especially the Indian chai made from black tea leaves with a pinch of garam masala and a dash of milk sweetened with stevia have disease fighting ability

Fat is an absolute must it regulates body temperatures add good fat to your diet almonds, pistachios , walnuts cashew- nuts snack on them other than your normal snacks. Seeds too are a good source. Your flax seeds, sesame, pumpkin and sunflower include a mixed tablespoon everyday. A dash of A2 cow's ghee in your food.

Satisfy your sweet carvings with a piece of dried date fig or apricot. They are natural laxative and contain a small amount of iron and calcium.

Let's not forget some of the most important nutrients which we tend to overlook and consume less of; water and sunlight. Since it is colder during these months, we tend to feel less thirsty and hence, drink less water. Make a conscious effort to drink a lot of water throughout the day, even though you don't think you need it.