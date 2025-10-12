How can we have a violence-free world?

The human race is very resilient. Resilience is so inherent in our nature, especially in this country, and we are equipped to overcome the challenges in front of us. Mental health is one of the greatest challenges the world is facing today. Whether in developing or developed countries, in war zones or peaceful societies, it affects us all. More than half of the violence in the world arises from mental health challenges. India, with its spirituality, has been helping the world deal with the mental health epidemic in a big way.

The normal nature of every individual is kindness, being loving, compassionate and joyful. No child cries for no reason. They cry when they are hungry, sleepy or scared. Similarly, if someone is violent there must be a reason behind it; if someone is not compassionate there is a reason for it and if you really go into the roots of it, you’ll find it is isolation, fear, sense of rejection and a lack of sense of belongingness.

You see, when people are sick, we send them to the hospital. When their actions are sick, we send them to jail. But when they go to jail, we don’t give them the tools and techniques to correct their behaviour, to correct the way they feel.

In general, neither at home nor in school are we taught how to handle our emotions. It is normal to feel lonely at times—even those with riches, families, or friends feel low. The sense of loneliness, a major mental health challenge today, is because we have not learned how to be with ourselves, how to be at peace within. If we can learn this, then we will bring joy to everyone around us.

The breath holds the solution to the global mental health challenges that surroundus. Each emotion creates specific sensations in specific parts of the body. This is also linked to our breath. There is a certain way you breathe, when you are feeling low, or happy.

When you are angry, frustrated, or jealous, you don’t know what to do with those emotions, and you hold on to them. But your breath is saying: “I am flowing in and out of you day and night. If you give me a little attention, I will keep you happy, your spirit uplifted, your energy vibrant.”

Millions around the worldhave learned simple breathing techniques and meditation, and their lives have changed. Sudarshan Kriya, for example, has helped people overcome hopelessness and anxiety. These techniques help you master your mind rather than be a victim of it.

All the joy is in the present moment. Children can teach us something here. A child may cry one moment and laugh the next. They press the delete button on negative emotions. But as we grow, we forget this. Breathing techniques and meditation help us remember our true nature and live in the present moment joyfully.

To protect our minds, mental hygiene is as important as dental hygiene. Just as we brush our teeth every day, we must also cleanse our minds. A few minutes of breathing and meditation daily can restore our cheerfulness. When we learn to accept ourselves as we are, when we are happy within, then compassion and belonging flow from within.

And finally, we must all serve. There is joy in getting, which is an infant joy, but there is a far greater joy in giving, which is a mature joy. When our youth engage in acts of service, their hearts open up, and their mental health is strengthened. Contribution brings a sense of connection and purpose that no amount of comfort can provide.