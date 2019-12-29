How to govern the government!

I've figured a way to solve the problems of the world!' said Subbu. 'Very simple.'



'Wow, how?' I asked.

'We've been doing things the wrong way all this time,' said Subbu. 'All problems in the world – wars, walls, Brexits, Bills - are caused by politicians thinking up new ideas and implementing them on us, right?'

'Yup,' I said. 'We elect leaders, so they make and implement laws that represent our wishes. What's the problem?'

'It should be the other way,' said Subbu. 'Since leaders represent us, they should not test their ideas on us. Instead, we should test our ideas on them! There's no need to test their experiments on the public on a large scale when we have already chosen them to represent a perfect microcosm of our society. Being a small sample, we can test many things on our elected leaders with less cost and time.'

'What are you saying?' I asked.

'Let me explain. If we feel there's corruption in our country, set anti-corruption squads on our elected leaders. Since they are a representative sample it will be easy to catch the guilty and jail them quickly.'

'How will that reduce corruption?'

'As representatives, if they go to jail, it is as if all corrupt people in society have gone to jail. As leaders, they must take responsibility for us.'

'What if we do not find corrupt leaders?' I asked.

'Then it means that the public is clean – they represent us yaar. Simple!'

'Will this idea work in serious issues too?' I asked.

'Of course,' said Subbu. 'If we have some historical or religious disagreements, or we want to go to war, drop bombs, build walls etc, our leaders, as our representatives, can engage freely and directly with leaders of opposing countries. Just the leaders of both countries, mind you - fighting, dropping bombs on one another, building walls across their houses etc. The idea is to limit the damage to our leaders only. We'll cheer our heroes as we do in cricket matches of course.'

'What about development if they are busy with all this?' I wondered.

'Simple! To find out how prosperous our country is, all we have to do is find out how prosperous our leaders are. Also, we can find out how educated, healthy and patriotic we are by running simple tests and checks on our leaders. Have them sing the national anthem, a quote from the constitution and history etc. We can even catch infiltrators and traitors in our society by checking amongst our leaders! This way, our leaders will be busy and represent us. What do you think?'

'Any benefits for us?' I asked.

'For starters,' said Subbu. 'We save a lot of money by running these ideas on a few model representatives and not on crores of people. And if there are disagreements on any issue, instead of lakhs of us fighting in the streets about things we don't know anything about, only our leaders will fight among themselves impose restrictions, cut off the internet, unleash cops on themselves etc. and announce results by end of the day. Peace and prosperity forever.'

'If our leaders do all the work,' I asked. 'What will the people do>'

'We have an important role,' said Subbu. 'We have a responsibility to make our society a model society. Since the number of elected leaders who represent us is not too large, we must rigorously and continuously check our leaders for honesty, intelligence, manners, character, deviant tendencies etc. through various tests. Do you have any ideas for such tests?'

I took out my pen and notebook.