How to stay spiritually connected with God

Spirituality is a broad concept with a wide range of ideas. It has to do with having a sense of peace and purpose and feeling connected with something greater than ourselves. It usually involves seeking a purpose in life. There are many spiritual examples where people hear and express their spirituality for different reasons and ways.

Recognise your creator: There are superhuman forces that are greater and more powerful than your little mortal man. This step makes you humble.

Look for opportunities to add more love to the world. Strive to be a vessel of love, to fill the earth with abundant kindness and grace. This step makes you attractive and lovable.

Set aside time each day for spiritual meditation and meditation. Stay in presence: Your path can be prayer, meditation, spiritual study, a long journey in nature. Accept more. In all interactions, give in to any tendency to judge someone else. Instead, pray for a good heart. This step makes you kind.

Forgive everyone: You keep yourself bound to your guilt whenever you withhold forgiveness. This step makes you kind.

Be aware of your mistakes: Admit that you made a mistake, and be willing to make amends. This step makes you responsible.

Try to see the good in others. When you are of a mind to judge someone, make an effort to see for yourself. Your willingness to look the best for people.