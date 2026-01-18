Good hair days, even in cold weather

As winter strips moisture from both scalp and strands, hair becomes dry, fragile, and prone to seasonal hair fall. Ancient Ayurveda offers a trusted solution in Bhringaraja, the “King of Hair,” known for restoring strength, balance, and vitality. Here’s how this powerful herb can protect and revive hair through the harsh winter months.

Winter brings cozy sweaters and hot cocoa — but also dry, unmanageable hair. As the temperature drops and the air loses its humidity, your hair begins to show signs of distress — dryness, dullness, frizz, and increased hair fall. The scalp, too, becomes flaky and itchy, losing its natural oils. At this time, one of its most powerful allies in hair health is the ancient Ayurvedic herb Bhringaraja. The Hans India spoke to Dr. Panduranga K. R., Principal Scientist, Personal Care R&D, Himalaya Wellness, about ways to protect hair in the winter season.

Explaining why winter is particularly harsh on hair, Dr. Panduranga says, “Our scalp and hair thrive on balance — moisture, nourishment, and healthy oil production. Winter disrupts this equilibrium. The cold, dry air outside and heated indoor environments deplete the scalp’s natural oils, leaving it dehydrated and prone to irritation.” He adds that frequent use of hot water further weakens hair strands, reducing their elasticity and increasing breakage.

The result is brittle, fragile hair and noticeable seasonal hair fall. According to Dr. Panduranga, this problem goes beyond surface dryness. “Cold weather constricts blood vessels, reducing circulation to the scalp. This means fewer nutrients reach the hair follicles, slowing growth and weakening the roots,” he explains.

Bhringaraja: Ayurveda’s Answer to Stronger, Healthier Hair

Known as “Keshraj,” or the King of Hair, Bhringaraja has been revered in Ayurveda for centuries. Highlighting its importance, Dr. Panduranga notes, “Bhringaraja works on multiple levels — it nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair from the roots, and helps reduce hair fall. Its rich phytonutrient profile supports overall scalp vitality, not just external shine.”

What makes it especially valuable in winter is its restorative action. “Unlike many modern solutions that only coat the hair, Bhringaraja works holistically by stimulating blood circulation, calming scalp irritation, and replenishing essential oils,” he says. Its naturally soothing properties help maintain scalp health even in harsh cold conditions.

How to Include Bhringaraja in Your Winter Routine

Warm Oil Massage:

Dr. Panduranga advises, “A weekly warm oil massage with Bhringaraja-infused oil improves blood flow and strengthens hair roots. Gently massaging for five to ten minutes not only reduces hair fall but also makes hair smoother and more manageable.”

Balanced Cleansing:

Warning against over washing, he explains, “Washing hair too frequently in winter strips away protective oils. Two to three washes a week with mild, herbal formulations help maintain the right balance of cleanliness and hydration.”

Weekly Deep Nourishment:

For intense care, Dr. Panduranga suggests, “Once a week, mix Bhringaraja oil with coconut or almond oil and apply from roots to ends. Wrapping the hair in a warm towel before washing deeply nourishes the scalp, minimizes breakage, and restores shine.”

Gentle Drying and Styling:

He also cautions against excessive heat: “Very hot blow dryers worsen dryness and hair fall. Air-drying or using a cool setting is always better, along with avoiding tight hairstyles that stress the roots.”

Healthy winter hair isn’t about doing more — it’s about doing what’s right. As Dr. Panduranga concludes, “Understanding what your hair truly needs during winter — nourishment, moisture, and gentle care — is the key to maintaining strong, healthy hair throughout the season.”

As the cold sets in, let your haircare routine become a ritual of warmth and balance — one that honours both tradition and self-care. Because when your hair feels nourished, it doesn’t just look good — it feels alive, healthy, and ready to weather every season with grace.