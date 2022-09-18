How yoga leads to spiritual transformation

The practice of spirituality is both a simple and complex system. It becomes simple when you are driven by an innate desire to advance spiritually and have access to spiritual advice from a master. If you want this process of becoming spiritual to be simpler, you must also acquire the character of surrender.

When you have a desire to better oneself in every manner imaginable without the aid of any outside force or influence, that is spirituality. It indicates that you are prepared to broaden your perspective and take in new information to think differently and reach new frontiers. Someone with a spiritual mindset will think creatively. There is a propensity to break free of conventional thinking, behaviour, and lifestyle.

Makes you open to learning

Opportunities, experiences, and lessons learned to come in all shapes and sizes in life. We may take on various duties throughout our life, some of which will be successful while others may be unsuccessful or result in loss. But despite all of the ups and downs along the way, we continue to learn and gain important lessons. And throughout it all, people are seeking or looking for a deeper meaning in life, much like scientists do. This is the core of spirituality.

Spirituality builds discipline

A spiritual seeker's daily Sadhana, Upasana, and practices make up their existence. The spiritual seeker is looking for solutions through these processes to questions about life, God, the universe's secrets, and other things.

The goal of spirituality is to endeavour to broaden one's perspective continuously. By removing the limits and constraints you have placed on yourself, spirituality enables multiple viewpoints and forces you to think creatively.

The body is the temple

For those who are seeking spirituality, good health comes first. This is due to the belief that the body is a sacred space, similar to a temple, and the spiritual practitioner's understanding that maintaining excellent physical health will also result in good mental health. Positive energy can flow through one in the form of positive ideas, speech, action, and behaviour when one's mind and body are in excellent health. Additionally, this directly affects how confident you feel.

Attachment and detachment

The ideas of attachment and detachment are well understood by those who follow a spiritual path. Any productive, wholesome, and healthful activity will attract the attention of the spiritual seeker. This is because these pursuits enable them to advance spiritually. On the other hand, the spiritual practitioner will deal with anything that will distract them from their spiritual goal and purpose instantly and detachedly.

Self-development journey

The life of a spiritual seeker is lived to grow spiritually. This implies that each day the person seeks to improve his or her mental processes and seeks out new opportunities to be creative and valuable, not only to his or her path but also to society and the larger world.

A spiritual seeker finally submits to his master's leadership. People who practise spirituality under the direction of a spiritual mentor will live their lives paying attention to and applying the Guru's teachings and lessons.