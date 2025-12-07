HYD.ART 2025 to propel transform Hyderabad into a three-day cultural powerhouse

Hyderabad is gearing up to host one of its most anticipated cultural events of the year — HYD.ART 2025, a sprawling, thoughtfully curated art showcase that promises to redefine the city’s artistic landscape. Scheduled from December 19 to 21, 2025, the three-day art and culture festival will take place at EON Hyderabad, a landmark destination by the Navanaami Group in Nanakramguda. The event brings together an expansive fusion of visual art, heritage, contemporary expression, and interactive experiences designed to celebrate creativity in its richest form.

Featuring over 200 artists, galleries, and artworks from Hyderabad and across India, HYD.ART 2025 offers an immersive blend of masterworks, contemporary pieces, folk traditions, emerging talent, curated galleries, live conversations, and skill-building workshops. The event is curated by Annapurna Madipadiga, in collaboration with Hasan, and presented by the Navanaami Group, which aims to build a long-lasting cultural legacy for the city through this initiative.

One of the standout elements of the showcase is the Masters of India gallery, featuring rare works by iconic modernists such as M.F. Husain and S.H. Raza.

Adding to the depth of the exhibition, the event spotlights 30 leading contemporary artists from Hyderabad alongside 30 emerging artists from different parts of the country, creating a multi-layered narrative of Indian art that connects the past, present, and future.

Commenting on the initiative, Venkat Naveen Gadde, Founder & Managing Director of Navanaami Projects Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Navanaami, we believe great cities are shaped not only by infrastructure, but by imagination. Our support for HYD.ART 2025 reflects our commitment to fostering a cultural legacy for Hyderabad, where architecture, business, and art come together to inspire new worlds of expression.”

Among the festival’s key attractions is Keerthanam – A Tribute to Telugu Legends, an exclusive showcase dedicated to honoring the works of iconic Telugu artists from earlier generations. Another highlight is a special three-generation curation of Mithila art, capturing the evolution, lineage, and contemporary interpretations of this vibrant tradition.

Throughout its three-day run, visitors can participate in a wide selection of discussions, presentations, and workshops. These include sessions such as “Rao Bahadur M.V. Dhurandhar: The Artist and His Art” by art historian and author Sandeep Dahisarkar; “Acquiring a Master”, focusing on insights into gallery practices and the art market; “Rooted Movements” by A. Shree Tej; and “Daivatvam – Three Generations of Mithila Art”, featuring renowned artists and conservationists.

Hands-on workshops in Mithila painting, gouache cityscapes, woodcut printing, and a live fabric & mixed media demonstration by artist Chandrapal will further enrich the experience for art lovers, students, and collectors alike.

With its ambitious scope and culturally rich programming, HYD.ART 2025 is set to cement Hyderabad’s position as a dynamic, evolving hub for art and creative expression.