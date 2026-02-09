Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s book exhibition concludes

Tirupati: The18th Book Exhibition organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Tirupati Centre, concluded at Nehru Municipal High School playground in Tirupati on Sunday. Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya attended the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged people to develop an interest in reading books to enhance their knowledge. She said it was encouraging that Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan promotes not only high academic standards but also human values.

Presiding over the event, IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana highlighted the importance of book reading for mental development and building self-confidence. He stressed that reading books plays a key role in personal growth.

Book exhibition convener and BVB treasurer Dr N Satyanarayana Raju said that book reading is the foundation of human development. He added that it improves thinking ability and helps pass on Indian culture, traditions and moral values to future generations.

National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy described books as a true companion in human life. He said reading should be an integral part of life and helps in reducing mental stress.