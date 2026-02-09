Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai roads, calls collapsing sidewalks a ‘death trap’

Actor Soha Ali Khan has once again drawn attention to the alarming condition of Mumbai’s public infrastructure, using social media to highlight the dangers posed by damaged sidewalks and poorly maintained roads. During what was meant to be a calm evening walk, the actor encountered a broken pavement that she described as extremely hazardous, warning that it could easily cause serious accidents.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Soha showed herself carefully navigating across a damaged sidewalk and captioned the clip, “Just a relaxing evening stroll navigating sidewalks that collapse into death traps.” Her post quickly resonated with many users online, reflecting a concern shared by countless city residents who face similar risks daily.

This is not the first time Soha has spoken out about Mumbai’s infrastructure issues. Earlier, she had highlighted the “never-ending and risky” road construction in the Bandra area. In a previous post, she shared an image that starkly captured the ground reality — her daughter Inaaya standing cautiously on a muddy, broken road surrounded by barricades, debris, and scattered construction material, underlining how unsafe the area had become even for children.

On the professional front, Soha recently took part in an emotional reunion marking 20 years of the iconic film Rang De Basanti. She joined Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ajit Andhare to celebrate the milestone. Sharing glimpses from the gathering, Soha posted a video of the cast and crew cutting a cake and wrote, “20 years later – we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still on fire.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti remains a landmark film that tells the story of young friends inspired by India’s freedom fighters to stand against corruption in modern society.