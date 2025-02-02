Hyderabad hosts grand third edition of ‘Ramayana Kalpavriksham’ festival

Hyderabad is set to witness the third edition of the highly anticipated three-day cultural extravaganza, Ramayana Kalpavriksham, curated by the renowned Padma Shri awardee, Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant. The festival, running from January 31 to February 2, 2025, at the CCRT campus, Hyderabad, is a celebration of Indian heritage, blending art, music, dance, and scholarship. Organized by Shankarananda Kalakshetra and Natyarambha, in collaboration with Brhat and supported by the Ministry of Culture, the festival was inaugurated by Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya.

Dr. Ananda describes the festival as an immersive journey into the essence of Lord Rama through dance, music, and storytelling. The evening segment, Ramarasa, promises mesmerizing performances by renowned artists. Carnatic music duo Ranjani-Gayatri will present RAMA by RaGa, while Vishaka Hari will captivate audiences with Ramayana: The Life-Giving Tree. The Kalakshetra Foundation will showcase Sabari Moksham, and the JN Manipuri Dance Academy, Imphal, will bring the vibrant Manipuri Raas and Dhol Cholam.

The morning sessions, Ramamrita, will feature six distinguished speakers, including Ami Ganatra, Dr. Anupama Kylash, and Bharat Gyan creators Dr. DK Hari and Dr. DK Hema, offering scholarly insights into the Ramayana.

Interactive workshops like Sanskrit learning by Udaya Shreyas and traditional fabric painting by Anusha Namburi will engage attendees. The festival also features Kala Grama, a craft bazaar, and a vintage lithograph exhibition, Framing Divinity – Devas in Our Homes.

With its diverse offerings, Ramayana Kalpavriksham is set to be a cultural spectacle, bringing the timeless legacy of the Ramayana to life.