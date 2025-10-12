India launches biggest AI film challenge

The rapid acceleration of the Fifth Industrial Revolution—driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)—is reshaping creative industries globally, and India is no exception. In a ground-breaking initiative blending creativity with cutting-edge technology, the BlueKraft Digital Foundation has launched the Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge, giving Indian content creators a national platform to showcase their storytelling ability using AI tools. This ambitious contest invites participants to create a 60-second AI-generated film based on the life, leadership, vision, or policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The challenge is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 and above, and entries will be accepted in any Indian language, provided they include English subtitles. Submissions are now open and the deadline is October 26, 2025. The announcement was made by BlueKraft Digital Foundation through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “India’s BIGGEST AI Film Challenge”.

A visionary initiative

Explaining the purpose of the competition, Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, emphasized that the challenge is not merely a tribute to the Prime Minister but also a celebration of innovation and the future of digital storytelling in India. Announcing the initiative online, Mishra wrote:

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 continuous years as head of an elected government, Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge invites creators to participate in India’s biggest AI Film Challenge. This competition is designed to help visualize the Prime Minister’s vision through rigorous, well-researched, and creative 60-second AI-powered films.”

He further elaborated that entries can explore a wide range of themes, including:

• Key milestones from Narendra Modi’s life

• His leadership journey from Gujarat to the national stage

• His philosophy and vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)

• Transformative national programs such as Digital India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat, or Start-up India

• India’s emergence as a global leader in technology, diplomacy, and space exploration

National recognition and opportunities

The Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge promises creators national visibility, exclusive opportunities, and prestigious prizes. Selected films will be showcased at a dedicated AI Film Festival, giving creators a launchpad into advanced digital media careers. A distinguished jury panel comprising eminent filmmakers, digital creators, artists, and AI technologists will evaluate submissions based on:

• Creativity and originality

• Cultural relevance

• Quality of AI usage

• Narrative clarity

• Technical execution

AI shaping the future of storytelling

The film challenge reflects a pivotal moment in the evolution of Indian media and entertainment. AI tools have rapidly transformed digital creation, enabling faster production and innovative storytelling even with minimal resources. Technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), text-to-video generators, and voice synthesis are increasingly being used to craft immersive narratives. The competition also hints at India preparing its creator ecosystem for future leaps like Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).

With an open call to storytellers across India, the challenge is expected to draw filmmakers, students, AI artists, digital media creators, and innovators from every corner of the country. As AI continues to disrupt traditional formats, this initiative offers a unique chance for creative minds to blend patriotism with futuristic filmmaking.

By launching this platform, BlueKraft Digital Foundation aims to not only celebrate the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also push the boundaries of how stories are told in the digital age. The Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge is more than a competition—it is a movement marking India’s entry into a new era of AI-driven creativity.