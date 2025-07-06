Is it climate that’s changing, or are we failing to adapt? A reflection on indigenous wisdom in Bharat

Climate change—with its erratic weather, melting glaciers, floods and heatwaves—is undeniably real. But the core issue isn’t just the changing climate; it’s our loss of adaptive wisdom. Human civilization, especially in India, has a millennia-old legacy of thriving inharmony with shifting environments. Yet rapid urbanization, Western-centric development, and the sidelining of indigenous knowledge have eroded our resilience.

The true crisis is civilizational: by forgetting how to live with nature, we’ve weakened our capacity to cope. India’s rich traditional practices—agriculture, water management, architecture, and festivals tied to seasonal cycles—still offer powerful tools for adaptation. We must go beyond policy lip service, actively revive and integrate indigenous wisdom. Through this reconnection, we won’t just survive; we can flourish in sustainable harmony with the Earth once again.

Understanding Climate Change and Adaptation

Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, mainly caused by human activities such as burning fossil fuels. However, climate has never been static. What makes today’s situation alarming is the pace of change combined with our disconnection from adaptive practices that our ancestors once intuitively followed.

Adaptation is the process of adjusting to current or expected climate changes. It requires knowledge, skills, technology, and awareness. While modern climate action emphasizes scientific innovation and mitigation strategies, we often forget that traditional communities have been adapting to climate shifts for generations using localized, time-tested practices. These practices are holistic, low-cost, and rooted in deep ecological knowledge.

Indigenous Knowledge

Indigenous knowledge (IK), also known as traditional ecological knowledge (TEK), is the cumulative body of knowledge passed down through generations by communities living in close contact with nature. It includes agricultural practices, water management, housing, food preservation, weather prediction, and seasonal migration strategies.

In India, this knowledge is vast and diverse, with every region developing its own unique ways to adapt to local climatic conditions.

1. The Zabo System of Nagaland – Rainwater Harvesting at Its Best

In the north-eastern state of Nagaland, the Zabo system (“impounding water”) practiced by the Chakhesang tribe is a centuries-old method of rainwater harvesting. It collects surface runoff from hill slopes and stores it in ponds surrounded by forests. The water is then used for irrigation, drinking, and livestock.

This system conserves water, also regenerates forests, enhances biodiversity, and increases community resilience to drought—something increasingly important in today’s erratic monsoon patterns.

2. Living Root Bridges in Meghalaya – Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

In the wettest place on Earth, Cherrapunji, the Khasi and Jaintia tribes created “living root bridges” by training the aerial roots of rubber fig trees to grow across rivers and streams. These bridges are marvels of bioengineering and are also climate-resilient. They get stronger with age, can withstand floods, and require no concrete, steel, or machines—only patience and ecological wisdom.

Unlike modern infrastructure that often collapses under the weight of climate events, these bridges thrive amid them.

3. Thar Desert’s Johads – Water Wisdom of Rajasthan

In the arid Thar Desert, communities built Johads—small earthen check dams used to store rainwater. Reviving these systems in Alwar district by the late Rajendra Singh (often called the Waterman of India) led to the recharging of aquifers, revival of dried rivers, and improvement of the local microclimate.

This is a perfect example of how reviving traditional knowledge can help communities regain control over their climate vulnerabilities.

4. Kutcha Homes and Vernacular Architecture – Thermally Adaptive

Modern air-conditioned homes are not the solution to heatwaves. Traditional Indian homes—Bhungas in Kutch, Mud houses in central India, or Bamboo structures in the northeast—are designed to suit their local climates. They remain cool in summer and warm in winter, built using locally available materials like mud, cow dung, thatch, and bamboo.

By rejecting such designs in favor of energy-guzzling concrete structures, we have lost our ability to passively adapt to extreme weather.

Cultural Practices That Aligned with Climate Rhythms

In Bharat, climate and culture were never separated. The Indian calendar (lunar and solar) aligned with the agricultural cycle. Festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Bihu marked harvest times. Monsoon-dependent rituals and temple architecture (like stepwells and tank-based temples) reflected a deep synchronization with weather cycles.

Traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda also adjusted diets and treatments based on Ritus (seasons), strengthening immunity and health in accordance with climatic shifts.

Modern Disruption of Skill Deficit and Knowledge Loss

So why aren’t we adapting today? The answer lies in the gap between modern education and traditional knowledge. With the decline of intergenerational learning, younger generations are no longer skilled in identifying native plants, interpreting animal behavior for weather predictions, or conserving natural resources.

Additionally, policies often ignore or marginalize community-based knowledge, favoring top-down scientific solutions that are expensive, disconnected, and sometimes unsuitable for local ecosystems.

Climate action programs frequently talk about “capacity-building”, yet the real capacity lies in the communities themselves, if only they are empowered and respected.

What Can Be Done?

1. Documentation and Protection of Indigenous Knowledge

•Community knowledge should be documented through participatory methods and integrated into school curricula, vocational training, and climate education programs.

2. Reviving Traditional Practices with Modern Science

•Scientific validation can enhance the scalability of traditional systems. For example, coupling Johads with satellite mapping or using weather sensors in traditional farming systems can create powerful hybrid models.

3. Involving local Communities in Policy-Making

•Communities should not be mere recipients of climate programs but active participants and knowledge bearers.

4. Skill Development for Local Adaptation

•Rural and urban youth should be trained in both traditional practices and modern technologies to become “climate warriors” who bridge both worlds.

5. Rethinking Urban Planning and Housing

•Incorporating vernacular architecture and decentralized water, waste, and energy solutions inspired by indigenous systems can make our cities climate-resilient.