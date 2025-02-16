Kalyani Sardesai’s ‘when love is lost’ launched

Journalist and writer Kalyani Sardesai’s latest book, When Love is Lost: Cases from the Family Courts of a Changing India, has been officially launched, offering a rare and insightful exploration of contemporary marital relationships in India, with legal perspectives at its core.

The book, published by Vishwakarma Publications, is a first-of-its-kind research-based relationship guide that documents the evolving nature of Indian marriages in the 21st century. With divorce rates doubling since the turn of the millennium, as per UN reports, When Love is Lost provides a compelling look at the factors influencing these changes—ranging from societal shifts and personal empowerment to legal challenges and misuse of protective laws.

Blending first-person accounts with expert legal insights, the book delves into real-life cases from India’s Family Courts, capturing the emotional, psychological, and legal complexities of separation. It covers a diverse range of cases, including adultery, bigamy, domestic violence, abandonment, fraud, and even LGBTQ and live-in relationships. The second section of the book features perspectives from mediators, lawyers, and counsellors, shedding light on conflict resolution and the battles worth fighting in marriage.

Sardesai, who has extensively covered Family Courts as a journalist, highlights how marriage is no longer the unshakable institution it once was. “Women today are more vocal about their rights, refusing to tolerate abuse as they traditionally did. At the same time, the increasing focus on individuality, along with modern-day pressures, has reshaped marital dynamics,” she notes.