Karan Kulkarni’s debut EP ‘One’ marks a quiet yet powerful rebellion through sound

Renowned for his evocative film scores in acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Shubh Mangal ZyadaSaavdhan, and Mard Ko Dard NahiHota, composer Karan Kulkarni is now venturing into uncharted territory with the release of his debut EP, One. Consisting of four tracks, the EP is an introspective musical journey that blends genre-defying sounds with raw emotional undertones.

Leading the charge is the single “Iraade,” a sonic reflection of what Kulkarni calls “quiet rebellion”—the kind that begins in the solitude of one’s own thoughts. Built around a delicate piano motif, “Iraade” seamlessly fuses gliding synths, layered textures, and nuanced vocal elements to create a soundscape that defies categorization. Kulkarni describes it as an exploration of an emotional arc shaped “more by questions than conclusions,” setting the tone for the rest of the EP.

“With ‘Iraade’, I wanted to explore what quiet rebellion sounds like — the kind that begins in your own mind,” Kulkarni explains. “Whether it’s self-doubt, confusion or clarity, each track leans into belief and instinct. The sound shifts and the feelings evolve, but the intention stays clear: to move, to reveal and to connect with people.”

Following “Iraade,” the EP transitions into three more English-language tracks, each with its distinct flavor. “1985” is a nostalgic nod to the past, drawing inspiration from martial arts films and soaked in memory and homage. The minimalistic “I Love It” uses sparse piano arrangements to offer a reflective meditation on the artist’s relationship with creativity and the transformative power of art in today’s world.

The final track, “Where Are We Going?”, is an electrifying blend of rock, pop, and electronica. A powerful closing note to the EP, the song serves as a metaphorical resurrection, layered with dynamic basslines, uplifting trumpet solos, and energetic guitar riffs. It’s both a question and a declaration — asking listeners to ponder the direction of their own lives, while embracing the catharsis that music can bring.

Kulkarni’s transition from screen to studio feels both seamless and ambitious. Over the years, his scores have been instrumental in defining the emotional tone of films by acclaimed directors like Hansal Mehta, VasanBala, Suresh Triveni, and Honey Trehan. In One, however, Kulkarni steps out of the shadows of narrative cinema and into his own story.

“Through ‘One’, a new chapter begins in a journey that’s been unfolding for years,” he shares. “I’ve spent a long time composing for stories on screen — now, I get to share mine. This EP brings together everything I’ve learned along the way, filtered through instinct, curiosity and a sound that’s entirely my own.”

True to its name, One feels like both a beginning and a culmination — the unveiling of a world Kulkarni has been quietly nurturing. Its ethereal tones and emotional depth invite listeners to not just hear, but to feel. And as Kulkarni puts it, “It’s both a homecoming and a beginning. I hope people find their own stories in One.” In an age of sonic overstimulation, One stands out by inviting reflection and introspection. It’s a thoughtful, genre-fluid project that solidifies Karan Kulkarni’s voice not just as a composer for the screen, but as a storyteller in his own right.