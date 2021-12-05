Khajuraho: Temples of love and beyond

Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India, has many travellers in store. A must included State in every travellers itinerary. Today we are about to explore one of the most talked-about and historical monuments in Madhya Pradesh. Khajuraho is derived from the Sanskrit word Khajuravaahaka, "date palm carrier," "one bearing date palm." It is believed that the word alternatively means "Scorpion bearer," another name of Lord Shiva, a Hindu deity. Visitors can have several places where they can be visually delighted. So start the journey as soon as possible.



Do we ever wonder who built these historic structures? Central India was ruled over by the Chandella dynasty between the 10th and 12th centuries (900 CE- 1130 CE), and they are the ones who have carved such structures. They were followers of Shaivism, Vaishnavism, and Jainism. This fact is evident from the structures where contributed almost a third of total construction to each community.

Khajuraho Temples

The temples were built with two golden date-palm trees as their gates. Multiple theories have existed regarding their construction. Anything that goes back in time ought to strike several chords of history. Another theory is that King Chandravarman planted palm trees on all four sides of the temple.

A set of temples signifying Hinduism and Jainism, Khajuraho group of monuments are included in UNESCO accredited World Heritage sites. These are recognised for their impeccable artistry. The technical approach's craftsmanship and subtle variations are commendable to date. One who sees the temple walls is astounded by the bold display of various sculptures. These sculptures range from gods to animals to mythical creatures. But the most exciting thing which a visitor finds new and unique is the depiction of mithunas or couples in love. The carvings on the temple walls oozes out a sense of love that encompasses lust and erotic feelings. Lots have been talked about these carvings. Some say these carvings were a reliant source of sex educations, especially for those who chose to observe celibacy in their lives. Another way of people's depiction about the carving is that before entering the temple, one should leave such thoughts of lust and love before stepping in the pure temple. This can also be why the carvings are not inside the temple.

That's not all to it. The carvings are also known to signify the four goals of Hinduism, which are

Dharma, Kama, Artha and Moksha. The Union of Shiva and Shakthi, which are the life forces of Hinduism, are reflected in carvings of Mithunas. The oldest of all the existing temples is the Chausath Yogini Temple. It consists of 64 empty shrines today, which are believed that yoginis in each of them control the physical and mental life balance of Khajuraho, which is charged with energy.

Lakshmana Temple

The most iconic site in Khajuraho is this 10th-century temple. The temple has carvings of Hindu gods, animals, and other impressive demonstrations. Sculptures of God Vaikuntha Vishnu are something that one should not miss during their visit. As per historical records, the temple is supposed to have been built by Yashovarman, a famous architect of his time.

Temples are not the only eye candy if you are in Khajuraho. There are multiple places that you can include in your itinerary. So visit them before you miss any of these. So let's start our mini-tour by reading about these places where you can quench your thirst for sightseeing.

Beni Sagar Dam

There is plenty for every visitor. Khajuraho is not just temples; it's much beyond to see and inspect the variety of treatment our eyes will get. We travel from these temples, and after having a tiring day by sightseeing, we often look for a break. This dam is another synonym for peace and calmness where one can enjoy their leisure time by boating or having a picnic with their loved ones.

Raneh Falls

Natural falls excite almost everybody and fill our hearts with joy and a sense of happiness. So is the case with Raneh Falls located in the vicinity.

Something unusual but delightful, the perfect choice of words for this fall. Multi-shaded rock formation, covered with dense forest and waterfall in cascades, is something not to be missed out.

Ajaigarh Fort

History always bears the scars of war. Some forts were built in memory of someone; some were constructed to protect the dynasties. So is the story with the Ajaigarh fort, which was created by the ruling dynasty when they could see the end of their era. It's situated at an altitude of 206 m on flat-topped site in the Vindhya Mountains. There is a river named Ken flowing by the side of it. Adds up to the total scenic beauty.

Light and sound show

Life needs Entertainment, Entertainment, and Entertainment!! We hear the dialogue in Bollywood movies, but wait, we have a whole movie-like show in Hindi and English. Ever heard the serious voice of Bollywood's Millennium star Amitabh Bachhan. Yeah, almost everyone has. But guess what if you hear the same in the background while you attend the light and sound show in Khajuraho.

The show is around 50 minutes long, which is entertaining and informative. It's like a crash course for new people in town. Hindi and English languages are used in these shows.

Adivart tribal and folks art museum

Less is talked about but a marvelous place to visit to see the metalwork, paintings, and wooden figures crafted by the tribal people, which are very neatly displayed.