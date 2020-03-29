Let's Read Along!

Long before we became 'isolationists' in Covid 19 times, reading was as much a pleasurable activity, as most are suddenly discovering it to be now. Community and familial reading has taken on a new meaning in our times as reading clubs also go digital. 'Think before you speak. Read before you think' – Fran Lebowitz, is a dictum to live by, especially when it comesto developing critical thinking skills in a child.



As a parent, teacher, teacher trainer, I give to you a few ways to develop the ever elusive reading habit amongst children. First up, stop blaming the digital world for the lack of the printed word in your child!

Catch them Young!

Reading can be fun is the idea that needs to be conveyed to the young reader. By the third grade a child generally becomes an independent reader- that is to say she knows what interesst her and picks out themes according to her choice. For that to happen, a real life connectwith reading, gesturing the actions in the text, using picture books with empty dialogue boxes in making up a conversation, making reading a participative activity, engaging with the child's imagination while reading are a must to encourage a healthy reader.

Reading fluency implies the skill of reconizing the written word and comprehending it. Speed and accuracy both matter here. Apart from the phonics and understanding of phonemics in an early reader, dealt with at school, helping the child read aloud at home to reinforce it and making it a multi sensory experience will help. The quicker the child understands the read text, the better reading fluency she will develop, resulting in an increased and sustained interest in reading. Reinforcing the idea as you step out of the houses, that reading is everywhere will also help. Start with small signage on the road to restaurants etc., even things such as picture boards, at home will help.

Reading – a Passion

As a book hoarder and reader yourself, you should have books strewn all over the house, if course neat stacks will also help. No reading is bad, if it is age appropriate, have them censors on, especially for apre-teen and chart the exciting reading journey. Read together, support her in reading hurdles, develop sound discuss and share what each one of you read in the family, share what you like and she likes to read as breakfast and meal time conversation; essentially an atmosphere of books is important. Don't dissdigital breaks such as games et al. Maintaining a routine and timing such activities will help. Also, for a voracious reader, audio bookson Audible and podcasts on reading and book discussion are great extensions and extrapolatory activities. Re-reading classics in abridged forms or the other can be a great bonding activity over a timeless text!

Reading for Life!

To make reading an activity that doesn't fizzle away as time passes, there are a few things to do. As the reading taste matures, the child can be exposed to different genres ranging from Sci-Fi to Poetry. discussing your favourite parts of the same book, visiting the library (online for now!), making the child attend author interactions, workshops, perhaps even writing and doodling g workshops will help sustain the interest. Creating a cosy reading corner in the house will help as will reading each night to the young ones at bedtime.

Getting them involved in the story with songs, actions and imagination is must do to get them interested early on. Inculcating good reading habits such as appropriate eye movement, not mouthing the words loudly or not tracing aline with fingers are the making of a consistent reader. Adapting to the changing norms and forms of books and reading, will also help in this habit's longevity. In todays' world, perhaps the most important sub-skill would be to read between the lines! Happy Reading!